IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli remains in pole position

Despite managing only three off nine deliveries against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Virat Kohli remains in pole position in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race. Kohli lost his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah as Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to post 196/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis (61), Dinesh Karthik (53*) and Rajat Patidar (50) got half-centuries for the visitors. Jasprit Bumrah was in fiery form for MI's bowling department, taking a five-wicket haul. RCB batter Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)

Chasing 197, MI reached 199/3 in 15.3 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (69) and Suryakumar Yadav (52), defeating RCB by seven wickets.

Speaking after the match, MI star Suryakumar said, "It's always good to be back at Wankhede, when the tournament started I was mentally here only, although physically in Bangalore (recovering from the injury), it felt like I never left. When you are chasing 200, it is important to know the dew factor and take your chances, both Rohit and Ishan did the job for us at the 10th over mark and we only knew that we had to finish early for that net run rate thing."

"I just try to play to the field and practice these shots and it is just muscle memory (talking about his freak shots) and I go out there and enjoy myself. The slice over point is the one that I enjoyed the most. The management told him (Ishan Kishan) to go out and enjoy, he has worked really hard on his batting and is just enjoying the fruits now. It's been almost 2-3 years since I batted against him (Bumrah) in the nets, because he either breaks my bat or breaks my foot," he added.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after MI vs RCB

Kohli leads the Orange Cap race with 319 runs in six matches and is followed by RR star Riyan Parag (261) in second position. GT skipper Shubman Gill is third with 255 runs and RR captain Sanju Samson is fourth with 246. Meanwhile, GT's Sai Sudharsan is fifth with 226 runs.