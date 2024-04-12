IPL 2024 points table after MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians climb to seventh position
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore to climb to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table.
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets on Thursday, climbing to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table. Chasing 197, MI raced to 199/3 in 15.3 overs, as Hardik Pandya hit the match-winning six. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan (69) and Suryakumar Yadav (52) got half-centuries for MI.
Initially, half-centuries from Faf du Plessis (61), Dinesh Karthik (53*) and Rajat Patidar (50) saw RCB post 196/8 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was in sensational form for MI, taking five wickets.
Speaking after the match, MI skipper Pandya said, "Always good to win. The way we have won - it's quite impressive. Impact player has given the opportunity to use an extra bowler if we require. It gives me a cushion as well. At the same point, if someone is having a bad day, it helps us to cover those overs. The way Ro and Kishan batted, giving the platform, it was important for us to finish it early. We didn't speak about it. That's the beauty of this team, players know what the situation is."
"As soon as we saw the target get lesser, we thought we might as well finish it early for NRR. Blessed to have Bumrah in my side. He does it over and over again. Any time I ask him to bowl, he comes and does what he does. He practices a lot. Before doing anything in the game, he makes sure he practices in the nets. The amount of experience and confidence he has is tremendous. I did tell him when he scored the fifty that welcome back (Surya).
"Always good to have Surya in your team with the areas he hits. I've been opposition captain as well against him, it's tough to put field for him. Some place he hits, I've never seen batters hit there. (I'll do) Whatever the situation requires - last game I had to take some time, and this game's scenario was different. I've always been a fan of whatever the situation demands," he further added.
How does the IPL 2024 points table look like after MI vs RCB
Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the IPL 2024 points table with eight points in five matches and are followed by second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants in third and Chennai Super Kings in fourth position.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth, followed by Gujarat Titans in sixth place. The teams from second to sixth place have six points, with net run rate being the decider. MI are seventh and Punjab Kings are eighth. Meanwhile, RCB are ninth and Delhi Capitals are bottom of the ten-team table.
