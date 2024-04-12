'Hardik Pandya's finishing was icing on the cake': Sachin Tendulkar's king-sized praise after MI's blistering win vs RCB

Mumbai Indians bagged their second win on the trot, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a one-sided affair, with MI captain Hardik Pandya hitting the match-winning six. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot.(PTI)

Chasing 197, Mumbai cruised to 199/3 in 15.3 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (52). Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma smacked 38 off 24 balls and Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten at 21 off six balls.

Initially, Jasprit Bumrah's 5/21 saw MI restrict RCB to 196/8 in 20 overs. For the visitors, Faf du Plessis (61), Dinesh Karthik (53*) and Rajat Patidar (50) got half-centuries.

Speaking after the match, MI team mentor Sachin Tendulkar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and hailed Pandya and Co. "Two wins on the trot now for @mipaltan after a tricky start to the tournament. @Jaspritbumrah93 was sensational, once again proving why he's the best in the business", he wrote.

"@ImRo45 and @ishankishan51's fearless batting during the powerplay overs effectively reduced the required run rate. It was good to see @surya_14kumar hitting the ball so sweetly after his injury layoff. Lovely to have him back in the team, playing in top gear. @hardikpandya7 finishing the game off in style was the icing on the cake", he further added.

After the win, MI are now seventh in the IPL 2024 points table with four points in five matches, including two wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, RCB are ninth with two points in six matches.

After the match, MI captain Pandya said, "Always good to win. The way we have won - it's quite impressive. Impact player has given the opportunity to use an extra bowler if we require. It gives me a cushion as well. At the same point, if someone is having a bad day, it helps us to cover those overs. The way Ro and Kishan batted, giving the platform, it was important for us to finish it early. We didn't speak about it. That's the beauty of this team, players know what the situation is."