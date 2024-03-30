Virat Kohli's million-dollar gift for T20 World Cup-bound Rinku Singh in RCB dressing room after KKR match

Virat Kohli has always been in awe of Rinku Singh's power-hitting ability. In IPL 2023, when Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku had smashed five sixes in the final over of a match against Gujarat Titans, Kohli was left astonished at the possibility under pressure. On Friday, after KKR outdid Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli made a heartwarming gesture towards Rinku, who is gunning for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture for Rinku Singh

Kolkata extended their winning streak against RCB at the Chinnaswamy to six consecutive wins since 2015 after they won by seven wickets in the chase of 187 on Friday. Overall, it was their eighth win at the venue against the home team the joint-most by an IPL team alongside Mumbai Indians.

Riding on a powerplay onslaught from Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, who scored 85 runs in the first six overs, followed by a fiery 29-ball fifty from Venkatesh Iyer, KKR scripted their second-straight win in IPL 2024, having earlier beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad at home last week.

RCB, who managed to amass 186 for six following an aggressive 59-ball 83 from Kohli, for whom it was a second fifty in IPL 2024, succumbed to their second loss in three matches. They earlier lost to defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at the Chepauk last week.

After the match, Kohli was seen interacting with Rinku in the RCB dressing room where he even gifted him his bat as the KKR batter hugged to thank him. The moment was captured in a post-match video by RCB.

Rinku later shared an Instagram story thanking Kohli not only for the bat, but also for the advice. He said: Thank you for the advice bhaiya and also for the bat."

Rinku Singh's Instagram story on Virat Kohli

Both Kohli and Rinku are hoping to seal their T20 World Cup spot in the Indian squad via the 2024 IPL season. Rinku had burst into the scene last year with a phenomenal season for KKR where he scored 356 runs at 176.23 with two fifties. He later continued his form for Indian team as well, which makes him a hopeful for the World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, a report before the IPL had hinted that Kohli might not make the Indian World Cup squad. However, he shut all the talks with his fiery 77 against Punjab Kings earlier this week, after which he said: "I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. But I've still got it I guess."