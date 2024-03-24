RR vs LSG IPL Live Score 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal's red-hot form up against returning KL Rahul

Mar 24, 2024 10:37 AM IST

RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul needs to up his ante this season as all eyes will be on his strike rate. Rahul has been one of the icon players in the league for many years but in recent times his strike rate has dropped which has put him under the scanners. He has also lost his place in the Indian T20I team and will look to make a comeback in the team for the T20 World Cup but for that, he has to produce a stellar season in the lPL 2024.