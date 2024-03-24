RR vs LSG IPL Live Score 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal's red-hot form up against returning KL Rahul
RR vs LSG IPL Live Score 2024: One team a veteran, the other relatively new. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants play the first game of Sunday's double header, putting India teammates Sanju Samson and KL Rahul against each other. Rahul's much-awaited comeback remains the hot topic of discussion. Having last played in the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad, back in January end, Rahul has been out of action due to a quadriceps injury sustained during the game. Ever since, it's been a long grind for the India batter.
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Buttler needs to overcome ghosts of last season
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Jos Buttler had an underwhelming last season where he failed to score a single century. The star batter scored 392 runs in 14 matches as he failed to find consistency with his form but his young opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal compensated for him. Rajasthan Royals will once again rely on Buttler to give them quick starts in the powerplay but he needs to also overcome his ghosts from the last year in the ODI World Cup where he flopped badly.
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: All eyes on KL Rahul's strike rate
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul needs to up his ante this season as all eyes will be on his strike rate. Rahul has been one of the icon players in the league for many years but in recent times his strike rate has dropped which has put him under the scanners. He has also lost his place in the Indian T20I team and will look to make a comeback in the team for the T20 World Cup but for that, he has to produce a stellar season in the lPL 2024.
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Yashasvi Jaiswal - Most in-form Indian batter
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the most in-form batter for India in recent times. The young southpaw has become an instant favourite amongst fans within one year of making his international debut. The 22-year-old has been scoring big runs across formats including a 700-run plus Test series against England recently. Jaiswal also had a memorable IPL 2023 which somehow opened doors for him in international cricket. He scored 625 runs last season at a scintillating average of 48.08 which included 5 half-centuries and a ton.
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Who leads RR vs LSG head-to-head?
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: The rivalry between these two teams doesn't have a history, neither is it too intense and understandably so. LSG are playing just their third IPL season, having made their debut back in IPL 2022 alongside fellow-debutants Lucknow Super Giants, while their opponents Rajasthan Royals are seasoned campaigner. Having said that, only one title separates the two, and even though LSG have their noses ahead with a 2-1 lead, the games have been closer than anticipated. Devdutt Padikkal leads the batting charts with 94 runs, and Avesh Khan is the leading wicket-taker with five scalps.
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Hello and Welcome to Match 4!
RR vs LSG IPL live score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: A very good morning to all you wonderful folks out there! We're just 3 matches down in the IPL 2024 and last evening already witnessed the first real thriller of the season as KKR edged SRH by a narrow margin of 4 runs. And if the result at Eden Gardens is anything to go by, it only sets the stage for more riveting and nail-biting finishes. Today's Super Sunday special kicks off with what promises to be a highly-engaging contest as Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals go up against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Royal's home ground, as both teams hope for a winning start.