Sanju Samson makes case for T20 World Cup selection with 'master class' LSG knock; Raina labels him as ‘pure gold’

If there has been one thing constant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last five years, it's Sanju Samson kicking his campaign off to a stellar start at least to a half-century score in Rajasthan Royals' first match of the season. In 2020, he scored a 32-ball 74 against Chennai Super Kings, followed by a knock of 119 against Punjab Kings in 2021 and a score of 55 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in both 2022 and 2023. On Sunday, in Rajasthan's IPL 2024 season opener against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Samson carved out a "master class" knock of an unbeaten 82 to not just help his side score 193/4 in 20 overs, but also made his case for T20 World Cup selection. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24(AFP)

As many as five players are gunning for the wicketkeeper-batter role in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1 in the USA and West Indies, making it the most competitive spot in the side. Jitesh Sharma stands as the frontrunner, having played six of the 11 T20I matches India played since the ODI World Cup 2023. The others include Ishan Kishan, who played three of the remaining matches, Samson, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, among other fringe options like Dhruv Jurel.

With India head coach Rahul Dravid clarifying that IPL will be looked at as a hunting ground for BCCI selectors to pick their final 15 for the World Cup, Samson took his first step towards selection as he smashed a sensational knock of 82* runs off 52 balls, laced with three boundaries and six maximums. En route to the knock, he was also involved in an impressive 93-run stand alongside Riyan Parag, who was promoted to the No. 4 role. The youngster scored 43 off 29 as Rajasthan Royals amassed 193 for four in 20 overs.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was particularly happy with the way Samson took on the spinners. The Rajasthan Royals skipper scored 29 runs against the variety in 25 balls.

He tweeted: “Sanju Samson playing on the back foot vs spinners is a master class. Well played. #RRvLSG”

‘He is pure gold’

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, however, reserved the ultimate praise for Samson, who was rather impressed with his hitting abilities in the middle overs. The right-hander scored 43 runs in 27 balls during that phase, smashing three sixes and two fours.

"I could see a solidity in that innings. After a long time did I witness such attacking shots from a batter during the middle overs (7-15). And there were quality bowlers. Krunal Pandya bowled a few good overs. So did Mohsin Khan. But those six and fours which were hit…it was all about good timing. Whenever Samson gets an opportunity, he shines like pure gold," Raina said on Jio Cinema at innings break.