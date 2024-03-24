 RR vs LSG IPL 2024 halted after just two balls as 'Spidercam snaps and falls down' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
RR vs LSG IPL 2024 halted after just two balls as 'Spidercam snaps and falls down'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2024 04:11 PM IST

The wire of the spidercam had snapped and fallen on the outfield, causing a seven-minute delay in the RR vs LSG match

A bizarre and rather first-of-its-kind error during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday as the match being halted for nearly seven minutes after two balls into the game. It was a spidercam error as the cable wire fell on the outfield after the start of the match.

It happened in the opening over of the match after Mohsin Khan kicked off the attack for LSG, conceding a single in the second ball against Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Suddenly there was a bit of a chatter on the field as the play was halted.

RR vs LSG IPL Live Score 2024

The wire of the spidercam had snapped and fallen on the outfield. The engineers immediately ran into the ground to roll up the wire and take it out of the field of play. Former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, who was in commentary, said: “Spidercam has snapped and come down.”

The play eventually resumed after seven minutes of delay with Naveen-ul-Haq dismissing the dangerous Jos Buttle in just the second over of the match.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's striking 'I've done almost everything now...' remark ahead of first game for MI under Hardik Pandya

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against LSG.

"Looks like a good batting wicket, we were ok to do both, but we've a different combination today. Coming back to Jaipur gives positive vibes in the dressing room. Riyan Parag will be our number 4, Jos, Hetty, Boult are there - Powell could come in as an impact player," said the home captain.

Lucknow, meanwhile, named Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Naveen as their four overseas players.

"We would have batted first as well, but the wicket does look good. I'm happy to be back on the field, injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years, but it makes you hungry and perform much better when you're back. QdK, Pooran, Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq are our four overseas options. The focus is on this game for us at the moment," said KL Rahul, who also donned the wicketkeeping gloves for LSG with an eye on T20 World Cup selection.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

