 Rohit Sharma's striking 'I've done almost everything now...' remark ahead of first game for MI under Hardik Pandya | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma's striking 'I've done almost everything now...' remark ahead of first game for MI under Hardik Pandya

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2024 03:24 PM IST

Rohit Sharma is all set to play his first match for MI as a non-captain in 11 years.

Mumbai Indians are all set to kick of their brand new era under captain Hardik Pandya when the five-time winners take on former champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ahead of the IPL 2024 season opener for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma opened up on his preparations for his first game for the franchise since as a non-captain in 11 years.

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans on Sunday in their IPL 2024 opener
Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans on Sunday in their IPL 2024 opener

Rohit had taken over the leadership role midway through the IPL 2013 season when Ricky Ponting had willingly stepped down from the role. He then led the side to five IPL title wins till 2023 before being removed from the role in December last year with the management showing concerns over his batting numbers. MI named Hardik, who was acquired via trade with Gujarat Titans in November end, as the new captain.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan interrupts Andre Russell during interview with golden gesture for match-winning show vs SRH

The MI call sparked a big controversy with most veterans and experts criticising it while the franchise faced the wrath of the fans as well. But Hardik admitted that there will be no “awkwardness” in leading Rohit. The two were later seen sharing a hug as well during one of MI's practice sessions earlier this week.

Ahead of MI's IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat, Hardik's former club, Rohit opened up on his preparation for the match.

He said: “For me, preparation has always been key and that gives me a lot of confidence going into any game. There are a lot of things i do before a game. I've almost done everything now...just few things here and there.”

The incumbent India captain also talked about the players who MI roped in during the mini-auction in December last year. The franchise bought eight players with South Africa's Gerald Coetzee being their top buy at INR 5 crore followed by Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, who has been ruled out for the first few matches owing to an injury, at INR 4.6 crore.

“Lot of players that went got from the auction, new faces, young players, who have done well in domestic cricket and international cricket. So, yes, looking forward to that and hopefully they can make a mark right from the beginning,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the RR vs LSG Live Score, GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma's striking 'I've done almost everything now...' remark ahead of first game for MI under Hardik Pandya
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On