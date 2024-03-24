Rohit Sharma's striking 'I've done almost everything now...' remark ahead of first game for MI under Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians are all set to kick of their brand new era under captain Hardik Pandya when the five-time winners take on former champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ahead of the IPL 2024 season opener for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma opened up on his preparations for his first game for the franchise since as a non-captain in 11 years. Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans on Sunday in their IPL 2024 opener

Rohit had taken over the leadership role midway through the IPL 2013 season when Ricky Ponting had willingly stepped down from the role. He then led the side to five IPL title wins till 2023 before being removed from the role in December last year with the management showing concerns over his batting numbers. MI named Hardik, who was acquired via trade with Gujarat Titans in November end, as the new captain.

The MI call sparked a big controversy with most veterans and experts criticising it while the franchise faced the wrath of the fans as well. But Hardik admitted that there will be no “awkwardness” in leading Rohit. The two were later seen sharing a hug as well during one of MI's practice sessions earlier this week.

Ahead of MI's IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat, Hardik's former club, Rohit opened up on his preparation for the match.

He said: “For me, preparation has always been key and that gives me a lot of confidence going into any game. There are a lot of things i do before a game. I've almost done everything now...just few things here and there.”

The incumbent India captain also talked about the players who MI roped in during the mini-auction in December last year. The franchise bought eight players with South Africa's Gerald Coetzee being their top buy at INR 5 crore followed by Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, who has been ruled out for the first few matches owing to an injury, at INR 4.6 crore.

“Lot of players that went got from the auction, new faces, young players, who have done well in domestic cricket and international cricket. So, yes, looking forward to that and hopefully they can make a mark right from the beginning,” he added.