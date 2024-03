IPL 2024 team-wise full schedule: Here's how all fixtures and venues look like after remaining matches announced

IPL 2024 began on March 22 as defending champions Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the season opener. Chasing 174, CSK raced to 176/4 in 18.4 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 34 off 28 balls by Shivam Dube. Meanwhile, new acquisition Ravindra Jadeja clobbered 37 off 15 deliveries. For RCB's bowling department, Cameron Green took two wickets. Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni.(PTI)

Initially, RCB posted 173/6 in 20 overs, as Anuj Rawat smacked 48 off 25 balls. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman was in fiery form for CSK and took four wickets. Since then we have already seen five exciting encounters as all sides have opened their respective campaigns. Other than CSK, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Rouals and Gujarat Titans got wins in their campaign openers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

IPL 2024 is also seeing Hardik Pandya return to Mumbai Indians for a second stint, but this time as captain. The all-rounder has replaced Rohit Sharma as MI skipper. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new GT skipper. Both GT and MI coincidentally faced each other in their campaign opener, with Gujarat coming out on top.

Initially, the IPL schedule was only announced till April 7. The remaining schedule has been revealed by the organisers on Monday. Here are the remaining team-wise fixtures:

Chennai Super Kings fixtures:

CSK vs KKR, April 8, 7:30 PM IST, Chennai

MI vs CSK, April 14, 7:30 PM, Mumbai

LSG vs CSK, April 19, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

CSK vs LSG, April 23, 7:30 PM, Chennai

CSK vs SRH, April 28, 7:30 PM, Chennai

CSK vs PBKS, May 1, 7:30 PM, Chennai

PBKS vs CSK, May 5, 3:30 PM, Dharamshala

GT vs CSK, May 10, 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

CSK vs RR, May 12, 3:30 PM, Chennai

RCB vs CSK, May 18, 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders fixtures:

CSK vs KKR, April 8, 7:30 PM IST, Chennai

KKR vs LSG, April 14, 3:30 PM, Kolkata

KKR vs RR, April 17, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

KKR vs RCB, April 21, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

KKR vs PBKS, April 26, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

KKR vs DC, April 29, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

MI vs KKR, May 3, 7:30 PM, Mumbai

LSG vs KKR< May 5, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

KKR vs MI, May 11, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

GT vs KKR, May 13, 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

RR vs KKR, May 19, 7:30 PM, Guwahati

Punjab Kings fixtures:

PBKS vs SRH, April 9, 7:30 PM IST, Mohali

PBKS vs RR, April 13, 7:30 PM, Mohali

PBKS vs MI, April 18, 7:30 PM, Mohali

PBKS vs GT, April 21, 7:30 PM, Mohali

KKR vs PBKS, April 26, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

CSK vs PBKS, May 1, 7:30 PM, Chennai

PBKS vs CSK, May 5, 3:30 PM, Dharamshala

PBKS vs RCB, May 9, 7:30 PM, Dharamshala

RR vs PBKS, May 15, 7:30 PM, Guwahati

SRH vs PBKS, May 19, 3:30 PM, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad fixtures:

PBKS vs SRH, April 9, 7:30 PM IST, Mohali

RCB vs SRH, April 15, 7:30 PM IST, Bengaluru

DC vs SRH, April 20, 7:30 PM, Delhi

SRH vs RCB, April 25, 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

CSK vs SRH, April 28, 7:30 PM, Chennai

SRH vs RR, May 2, 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

MI vs SRH, May 6, 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

SRH vs LSG, May 8, 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

SRH vs GT, May 16, 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

SRH vs PBKS, May 19, 3:30 PM, Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals fixtures:

RR vs GT, April 10, 7:30 PM IST, Jaipur

PBKS vs RR, April 13, 7:30 PM, Mohali

KKR vs RR, April 17, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

RR vs MI, April 22, 7:30 PM, Jaipur

LSG vs RR, April 27, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

SRH vs RR, May 2, 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

DC vs RR, May 7, 7:30 PM, Delhi

KKR vs MI, May 11, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

RR vs PBKS, May 15, 7:30 PM, Guwahati

Gujarat Titans fixtures:

RR vs GT, April 10, 7:30 PM IST, Jaipur

GT vs DC, April 16, 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

PBKS vs GT, April 21, 7:30 PM, Mohali

DC vs GT, Apil 24, 7:30 PM, Delhi

GT vs RCB, April 28, 3:30 PM, Ahmedabad

RCB vs GT, May 4, 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

GT vs CSK, May 10, 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

GT vs KKR, May 13, 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

SRH vs GT, May 16, 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians fixtures:

MI vs RCB, April 11, 7:30 PM IST, Mumbai

MI vs CSK, April 14, 7:30 PM, Mumbai

PBKS vs MI, April 18, 7:30 PM, Mohali

RR vs MI, April 22, 7:30 PM, Jaipur

DC vs MI, April 27, 3:30 PM, Delhi

DC vs MI, April 27, 3:30 PM, Delhi

LSG vs MI, April 30, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

MI vs KKR, May 3, 7:30 PM, Mumbai

MI vs SRH, May 6, 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

KKR vs MI, May 11, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

MI vs LSG, May 17, 7:30 PM, Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore fixtures:

MI vs RCB, April 11, 7:30 PM IST, Mumbai

RCB vs SRH, April 15, 7:30 PM IST, Bengaluru

SRH vs RCB, April 25, 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

GT vs RCB, April 28, 3:30 PM, Ahmedabad

RCB vs GT, May 4, 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

PBKS vs RCB, May 9, 7:30 PM, Dharamshala

RCB vs DC, May 12, 7:30, Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK, May 18, 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals fixtures:

LSG vs DC, April 12, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

GT vs DC, April 16, 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

DC vs SRH, April 20, 7:30 PM, Delhi

DC vs GT, Apil 24, 7:30 PM, Delhi

KKR vs DC, April 29, 7:30 PM, Kolkata

DC vs RR, May 7, 7:30 PM, Delhi

RCB vs DC, May 12, 7:30, Bengaluru

DC vs LSG, May 14, 7:30 PM, Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants fixtures:

LSG vs DC, April 12, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

KKR vs LSG, April 14, 3:30 PM, Kolkata

LSG vs CSK, April 19, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

CSK vs LSG, April 23, 7:30 PM, Chennai

LSG vs RR, April 27, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

LSG vs MI, April 30, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

LSG vs KKR< May 5, 7:30 PM, Lucknow

SRH vs LSG, May 8, 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

DC vs LSG, May 14, 7:30 PM, Delhi

MI vs LSG, May 17, 7:30 PM, Mumbai

Playoffs and final

Qualifier 1, May 21, 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

Eliminator, May 22, 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

Qualifier 2, May 24, 7:30 PM, Chennai

Final, May 26, 7:30 PM, Chennai