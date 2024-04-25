IPL 2024 TV viewership on an upward swing

The IPL 2024 continues to dominate the entertainment landscape, with Disney Star, the official broadcaster, witnessing record-breaking viewership figures. As the tournament reaches its halfway mark, a staggering 47.5 crore viewers have tuned in to watch the first 34 matches on Disney Star. This translates to a significant 18 percent growth in watch time compared to the previous edition, highlighting the enduring popularity of the IPL. IPL: The undisputed king of franchise cricket(Twitter)

Disney Star has further solidified its position by surpassing previous records. They achieved a 5 percent growth in TV reach for live broadcasts compared to the highest viewership recorded in 2019. Additionally, TVR (Television Rating Points) has seen a commendable 19 percent increase compared to IPL 2023, indicating a rise in viewer engagement.

The much-anticipated clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) was a viewership juggernaut. Played during the IPL's "Rivalry Week" on Star Sports, this electrifying match witnessed a record-breaking 6.3 crore viewers tuning in concurrently on TV during MS Dhoni's explosive batting display. This stands as the highest viewership for any league game this season and the last.

The Star Sports Shor Meter, a gauge of crowd noise, reached a season-high of 131 decibels during the MI vs CSK clash, highlighting the passionate energy surrounding the IPL. This epic battle between the cricketing giants also became the most-rated league stage match outside of the pandemic years. A massive 17.4 crore viewers tuned in, generating a staggering watch time of 1540 crore minutes.

With an eye on the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Disney Star has launched a special "VISA to World Cup" week. This dedicated programming sheds light on the brightest talents emerging from the IPL and analyses their potential selection for India's final 15-member squad. Utilizing the expertise of its star commentators, Disney Star offers viewers insightful commentary and strategic predictions, transitioning them seamlessly from the IPL's excitement to the World Cup anticipation.

By providing a platform for record-breaking viewership, innovative programming, and in-depth analysis, Disney Star continues to reign supreme as the king of cricket broadcasting in India. As the IPL 2024 marches on, viewers can expect an unparalleled cricket viewing experience, culminating in a thrilling climax ahead of the T20 World Cup.