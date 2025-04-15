IPL 2025: DC hope to bounce back after brief stumble

New Delhi: After a tough loss at home against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Delhi Capitals will hope to bounce back and find their footing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. The mid-week clash against Rajasthan Royals will be a crucial early test to ensure that they can gain some advantage on their home turf. Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul in action against Mumbai Indians. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals arrive in the capital hoping to return to winning ways, having lost against Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with four points in six matches.

“We are indeed low on the points table but there are plenty of positives to focus on as well. We are focusing on moving past our shortcomings and learning from them,” Nitish Rana said in the press conference on the eve of the match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who at 13, had become the youngest player to earn an IPL contract with RR securing him for ₹1.1 crore ahead of IPL 2025, was seen having a nearly 45-minute-long net session with Zubin Bharucha taking him through the drills.

Delhi Capitals may have suffered an early setback at home, but the mood in the camp remains upbeat. Since being appointed captain, Axar Patel had led the side to an unbeaten run before the loss against Mumbai Indians in the last match.

Pacer Mohit Sharma said that despite the loss at home, Axar has been vocal about maintaining a positive outlook in the dressing room as the team gears up for an instant turnaround.

“It’s a long tournament, we are bound to lose games but this loss also helps the team come together and collectively work on our flaws. It is better to lose games at this stage and identify problems now rather than later in the league,” Mohit said.

“Axar is the kind of guy who keeps the atmosphere light. He has not changed since he became captain and even after the loss, the dressing room is in a good space.”

DC, however, remained tight-lipped on the availability of Faf du Plessis who is recovering from an injury he sustained on-field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In case of Du Plessis’ availability, DC will opt to bench Jake Fraser-McGurk who has struggled for form and will continue with Karun Nair, who scored a 40-ball 89 in a stunning comeback for the franchise.