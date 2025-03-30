Menu Explore
IPL 2025: Jaiswal's poor tournament continues, a look at batter's declining stats in first three overs of innings

ANI |
Mar 30, 2025 10:30 PM IST

Guwahati [India], : Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's disappointing run continued in the Indian Premier League 2025 following another cheap dismissal against Chennai Super Kings at Guwahati on Sunday.

During the CSK clash, Jaiswal started off well with a four on the first ball of the innings against pacer Khaleel Ahmed. However, after a dot ball, he became a victim of a sof dismissal as he sent the ball straight into the hands of Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-off.

In three matches, RR's most explosive and promising batter has made just 34 runs at an average of 11.33, with a strike rate of 106.25 and best score of 29. So far, he has delivered scores of 1, 29 and 4.

Jaiswal has been facing a lot of problems during the powerplay since the IPL 2024, particularly the first three overs. Since the last IPL, he has been dismissed eight out of 18 times within the first three overs of an innings. This is a 44 per cent dismissal rate. It is up from the 29 per cent dismissal rate across seasons 2022 and 2023, with the batter smashing 625 runs in the latter season.

Also, the 2024 season was an underwhelming for Jaiswal, as he did score 435 runs at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of almost 156, but he could score just one century and fifty in the tournament.

It is interesting to note that his attacking shot percentage has gone down to 70 per cent over last two seasons as compared to previous two seasons.

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After Jaiswal was dismissed early, an 82-run stand between Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana . Later on, skipper Riyan Parag held one end steady, but he kept running out of partners. In the end, RR was restricted to 182/9 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana each were the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Khaleel Ahmed also delivered a fine spell for CSK.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

