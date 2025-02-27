IPL 2025: Kevin Pietersen joins Delhi Capitals as team mentor

England legend Kevin Pietersen has been named as team mentor for Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The former England captain will be returned to help the side (then known as Delhi Daredevils) he captained in 2014 and it is also his first coaching assignment in the IPL. Kevin Pietersen has joined England as team mentor.(PTI)

Speaking to IPL fans via a press release, Pietersen said, “I've got incredible memories of representing the Delhi franchise in the IPL, and I’ve been able to maintain that passion for the team even as a broadcaster over the years. I shared the field with Venu (Venugopal Rao) during the 2012 season, and it’s great to be reconnecting with him as we begin a new chapter at this amazing franchise.”

“I’ve got a great relationship with the owners and the Delhi Capitals fans, so when this idea came about, it was a very quick YES from me. It’s an exciting opportunity to step into this new role as a mentor for the Capitals, and I'm really looking forward to joining the squad, working closely with the boys, and doing everything I can to help us win that ultimate prize,” he added.

DC finished in sixth position last season, and going into IPL 2025, they have added the likes of KL Rahul, Harry Brook and Mitchell Starc to their squad. Meanwhile, they released Rishabh Pant, and retained Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel.

DC's coaching staff

Pietersen will join the DC staff, also consisting of head coach Hemang Badani, who joined in October last year. The coaching staff also consists of assistant coach Matthew Mott, bowling coach Munaf Patel and director of cricket Venugopal Rao.

Welcoming England, Parth Jindal, co-owner of DC, said in the press release, “KP was arguably one of the best modern-day batters, and having him in our team is a valuable addition. We look forward to seeing him apply his knowledge and help our players drive towards our objectives. My best wishes to him in this new role.”