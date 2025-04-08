IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG Live Score: Rishabh Pant's form under scanner as Kolkata Knight Riders hold edge at home
IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG Live Score: The two teams with identical points will lock horns in the mega clash on Tuesday afternoon at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are off to a mixed start to the season with two wins and as many losses in the first four matches of their title defence. They do miss the presence of Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer in the dressing room, but Ajinkya Rahane and Chandrakant Pandit duo have started clicking, which was shown in their brilliant performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad....Read More
KKR produced collective efforts on the field to make things work across all departments against Hyderabad. The biggest positive from the clash was the middle order, as Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh both returned to form to play blistering knocks to set up the match for the three-time champions.
Vaibhav Arora also displayed great promise with the ball, which didn't let them miss an overseas pacer in the squad. He claimed three crucial wickets - Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to break SRH's back.
Despite the win, KKR looked a bit off balanced and they need to take call on whether Sunil Narine is still the right choice for opening slot or they should look for other options like Rahane or Ramandeep Singh for the role.
The KKR coaching staff appears particularly impressed with the development of local pace bowler Vaibhav, who has been among the top wicket-takers for the team this season, with six scalps at an average of 17.33 and an economy rate of 9.45. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana has also taken three wickets in four matches at an average of 37.00 and an economy rate of 9.25.
Lucknow Super Giants are heading into the game with a 12-run narrow win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians at home and now replicate the same in Kolkata who are also riding high on the confidence.
Mitchell Marsh has been timing the ball beautifully at the top of the order, while Aiden Markram, after a slow start to the season, bounced back with a commanding half-century against MI.
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s underwhelming performance in the IPL so far has drawn criticism from both fans and pundits.
With a hefty price tag of INR 27 crore, the pressure continues to mount on the LSG captain—especially under the watchful eye of team owner Sanjiv Goenka, known for his hands-on approach to the game.
After last season’s much-discussed ‘schooling’ of KL Rahul, all eyes are on how long Goenka’s patience will last if Pant’s struggles persist.
