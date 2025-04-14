IPL 2025, LSG vs CSK Live Score: Spiralling Chennai's meet high-flying Lucknow

LSG vs CSK IPL Live Score 2025, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: Where is this season going for Chennai Super Kings? After a win to kick off what looked like a stock-standard season, it is suddenly five losses in a row. More than that, it has been the manner of these losses: bowling which has been leaky, batting which has been toothless, and that might be putting it kindly. It has to get better at some point during this season. Will it be when they visit Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium?...Read More

A team which is packing the power of Nicholas Pooran, that has used his Orange Cap-calibre season to reach four wins already. LSG have struggled with a bowling unit that started off with as many as four front-line seamers missing through injury, and is still missing the player that was meant to be their spearhead in Mayank Yadav. It hasn’t mattered, as a cobbled-together pace unit of Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan have done enough, supplemented by a rising star in the spin department, Digvesh Rathi.

Lucknow are looking to stay amongst things at the top of the table, and in the conversation for qualifying through to the playoffs. They are very much a batting team, using a powerful core unit to carry their results, and that is with Rishabh Pant having a truly rotten start to his new captaincy stint. LSG aren’t unstoppable by any means, with results going against them showing where the weaknesses lie. But do CSK have enough firepower and difference-makers to exploit those?

It’s easy to discuss CSK’s issues, which have very much been in the focus during the course of this IPL season. It might serve the team themselves better to focus on their strengths, and build around those. It’s no accident that they have two bowlers up amongst it in the Purple Cap race: Khaleel Ahmed has continued his tendency to be a real weapon in the powerplay, capable of quick wickets, and Noor Ahmad similarly through the middle overs with his tricky left-arm wrist spin.

They will therefore be key to this matchup. Can Khaleel dislodge Marsh or Markram early to expose the middle order, like PBKS did in their win over LSG? Will Noor Ahmad be able to provide some magic through the middle overs to stop the Pooran show before it can get going? For CSK, if a win is on the horizon, these are simply must-haves. It’s difficult to imagine a route towards victory for them otherwise.

After Delhi Capitals let go of a golden chance to streak clear at the top, LSG could go top of the table with a victory over CSK at home. CSK, meanwhile, will want to find a result after big wins for MI and SRH on the weekend: if they fall further behind, it is difficult to see them catching up with half the season through. Implications aplenty based on the result of this match, as the middle portion of this IPL season truly kicks off.