IPL 2025, MI vs SRH Live Score: Mumbai and Sunrisers face off after breaking losing streaks

MI vs SRH IPL Live Score 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: It’s the start of a big week near the bottom of the IPL 2025 table, as a virtual upcoming tri-series between Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings kicks off, with each team playing each other over the course of their next two or three games. It starts off at the Wankhede Stadium, where MI are ready to host a resurgent Sunrisers, high on confidence after their big chase against Punjab Kings last week....Read More

This week will be important to determine whether any of these teams can build distance from the bottom of the table, and catch up with the middle of the pack before the back end of the IPL season begins. In many ways, this is the most crucial part of the IPL league stage before the very end. MI and SRH both enter this contest on the back of wins against teams at the higher end of the IPL table, which has importantly kept them in the hunt to make up the distance.

The winner of this contest, between two teams tied on four points with 2-4 records, will place themselves right on the heels of the teams currently in the playoff zone, which makes this a truly must-win encounter. And what a terrific contest it is shaping up to be: Sunrisers finally found their batting rhythm thanks to Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma hitting a vein of form, this being Abhishek’s first match after his historic 141 against PBKS. This time, the violent lefties will be confronted by a pace attack of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah: can they reproduce their heroics?

MI, meanwhile, showed off the clutch gene that has helped this franchise to five IPL titles, as they pulled it together for an unlikely victory against a red-hot Delhi Capitals. It wasn’t the best of performances, as the batting struggled a touch and Jasprit Bumrah found himself on the wrong end of Karun Nair’s statement comeback performance, but there were plenty of bright spots. Ryan Rickelton finally getting to pace with the IPL, Tilak Varma refinding his mojo, Trent Boult turning the tide of the game by turning back the clock and nailing six yorkers in a row at the death. When this MI team finds the rhythm, they have the sort of quality that is just impossible to stop.

There are certainly still questions that need answering in both these teams, which present weaknesses that they need to iron out. Neither of these teams has performed to their full potential, but got momentum-providing and confidence-boosting results. If they can find another win to add on to that, it’s the sort of stretch that could really supercharge the rest of their season in IPL 2025.