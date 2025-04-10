RCB vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Score: High-flying Delhi travel to Chinnaswamy to face confident Bengaluru
- 33 Mins ago Josh Hazlewood vs Mitchell Starc, the battle of Aussie superstar quicks
- 42 Mins ago Time out for Jake Fraser-McGurk?
- 53 Mins ago Faf du Plessis set to return
- 2 Mins ago RCB leading the head to head
- 15 Mins ago Virat Kohli's ominous record against DC
- 25 Mins ago Will KL Rahul be sent back to the middle order?
- 34 Mins ago DC Full squad
- 44 Mins ago RCB full squad
- 1 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: A top-of-the-table clash awaits at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, as two teams desperate for a taste of silverware believe this will be the year they can maybe finally pull it off. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, always the bridesmaids of the IPL but never quite making that final step, continue their IPL 2025 campaign at home. Here, they will face off against an unbeaten Delhi Capitals, purring along nicely in this early part of the stadium, and keen on translating this strong start into a real tilt at the IPL trophy towards the end of May....Read More
Both of these teams have plenty of reason for optimism, currently sitting on six points, and with an eye of matching Gujarat Titans on eight after GT’s win last night. They will be aware that capitalising on this good start will be key, and that will mean pulling off results against strong teams. RCB enter this contest on the back of a strong win against Mumbai Indians, in which their batting clicked throughout with useful contributions, before the bowling hung on despite the carnage of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. It would have been a confidence-boosting and heartening win, one inspired by an all-round performance and some clutch catching in the field, and one which they hope will provide momentum to their campaign.
DC, meanwhile, have had the boost of two straightforward and easy wins against two struggling teams after their opening match thriller against LSG. Their win over CSK saw the batting perform confidently, with KL Rahul playing a classy knock to give the innings structure, before the bowling struck early and put down a bind through the middle overs to close out the result. The Delhi unit looks the most balanced and well-oiled, with a mix of reliable versatility as well as game-changing power and quality. The emergence of Vipraj Nigam as a true all-rounder in addition to the presence of Axar Patel means they have five front-line bowling options and bat until number seven even without the impact player duo coming into consideration, a mixture that makes for a truly formidable unit.
This match will see KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with both batters having called it their home at different stages of life. Rahul is a Bangalore boy through and through, and will want to have a memorable performance in his home city, while du Plessis was captain of the city’s franchise for three years, making his return with a new team. The pair be looking to leverage their experience and familiarity with the conditions in Bangalore to lead the Capitals to a heist, especially with RCB’s only loss this season also having come in their only match at home thus far.
For RCB, the key will be to keep the attack going against DC’s spin options through the middle overs, and put together a batting performance that will put the pressure on first-time captain Axar Patel and his resources. Alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Axar forms the best spin combination in the tournament, but will have to contend with the spin-hitting prowess of Rajat Patidar. If skipper Patidar can dominate his opposite number with assistance from names such as Devdutt Padikkal, RCB will be in a strong position to let their lower-order power hitters shine. If not, Axar and Kuldeep have made a habit out of choking the energy and momentum from opposition innings, for DC and India alike.
With both teams boasting of strong personnel and strong performances to match early in the season, it is certain to be a truly fascinating contest in Bangalore, and one which will cause plenty of movement at the top end of the table. One that is a can’t-miss.
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Josh Hazlewood vs Mitchell Starc, the battle of Aussie superstar quicks
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are two parts of arguably the most potent pace trio in Test cricket at the moment and they will be back together with their captain Pat Cummins when they look to defend Australia's WTC crown in June. For now, though, they find themselves on opposing sides. Starc and Hazlewood have both been incredibly important thus far to DC and RCB's cause respectively.
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Time out for Jake Fraser-McGurk?
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: His talent is undeniable but, just from a tactical perspective, it seems to make sense for DC to either drop Jake Fraser-McGurk or demote him to at least No.3 and risk upsetting multiple seemingly set positions. But whether they will actually do it or not is another matter. Du Plessis cannot be asked to bat anywhere but at the top of the order and Rahul has shown just how good he is in that position.
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis set to return
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul was promoted to the top of the order due to the absence of Faf du Plessis. He was down with an illness but he is set to be available today and DC will have no qualms in slotting him right back. The veteran has scored only 79 runs thus far in two innings but they have come at a strike rate of 175.55. This also means that Du Plessis is set to face the side he captained for two seasons.
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: RCB leading the head-to-head
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: These two sides have faced each other 30 times over the course of their time in the IPL since the inaugutral season. RCB leads the head-to-head 19-11.
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Virat Kohli's ominous record against DC
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Virat Kohli has made a fairly strong start to the season and os it wouldn't be too encouraging for DC fans to know that he has a good record against their side. In all the years that he has played against them and their former avatar Delhi Daredevils, Kohli has ten scores over fifty and averages over 50 against them.
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Will KL Rahul be sent back to the middle order?
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul was promoted to the top of the order by DC in his second match for the franchise and he ended up scoring his first half-century for them. In fact, he won player of the match for his efforts, with his 77 off 51 balls being the biggest contributor to DC's 25-run win over CSK at the Chepauk Stadium
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: DC Full squad
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: RCB full squad
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Hello and welcome!
RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals have been incredibly efficient thus far, which has allowed them to start their season off with a hat-trick of victories. The same can be said about RCB but that efficiency elluded them the one time they played at home. Now they are back at home? Can they make themselves feel at home? Stay tuned at your home (or wherever you are) for more updates!