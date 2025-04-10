RCB vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Score: High-flying Delhi travel to Chinnaswamy to face confident Bengaluru

RCB vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Royals Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: A top-of-the-table clash awaits at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, as two teams desperate for a taste of silverware believe this will be the year they can maybe finally pull it off. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, always the bridesmaids of the IPL but never quite making that final step, continue their IPL 2025 campaign at home. Here, they will face off against an unbeaten Delhi Capitals, purring along nicely in this early part of the stadium, and keen on translating this strong start into a real tilt at the IPL trophy towards the end of May....Read More

Both of these teams have plenty of reason for optimism, currently sitting on six points, and with an eye of matching Gujarat Titans on eight after GT’s win last night. They will be aware that capitalising on this good start will be key, and that will mean pulling off results against strong teams. RCB enter this contest on the back of a strong win against Mumbai Indians, in which their batting clicked throughout with useful contributions, before the bowling hung on despite the carnage of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. It would have been a confidence-boosting and heartening win, one inspired by an all-round performance and some clutch catching in the field, and one which they hope will provide momentum to their campaign.

DC, meanwhile, have had the boost of two straightforward and easy wins against two struggling teams after their opening match thriller against LSG. Their win over CSK saw the batting perform confidently, with KL Rahul playing a classy knock to give the innings structure, before the bowling struck early and put down a bind through the middle overs to close out the result. The Delhi unit looks the most balanced and well-oiled, with a mix of reliable versatility as well as game-changing power and quality. The emergence of Vipraj Nigam as a true all-rounder in addition to the presence of Axar Patel means they have five front-line bowling options and bat until number seven even without the impact player duo coming into consideration, a mixture that makes for a truly formidable unit.

This match will see KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with both batters having called it their home at different stages of life. Rahul is a Bangalore boy through and through, and will want to have a memorable performance in his home city, while du Plessis was captain of the city’s franchise for three years, making his return with a new team. The pair be looking to leverage their experience and familiarity with the conditions in Bangalore to lead the Capitals to a heist, especially with RCB’s only loss this season also having come in their only match at home thus far.

For RCB, the key will be to keep the attack going against DC’s spin options through the middle overs, and put together a batting performance that will put the pressure on first-time captain Axar Patel and his resources. Alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Axar forms the best spin combination in the tournament, but will have to contend with the spin-hitting prowess of Rajat Patidar. If skipper Patidar can dominate his opposite number with assistance from names such as Devdutt Padikkal, RCB will be in a strong position to let their lower-order power hitters shine. If not, Axar and Kuldeep have made a habit out of choking the energy and momentum from opposition innings, for DC and India alike.

With both teams boasting of strong personnel and strong performances to match early in the season, it is certain to be a truly fascinating contest in Bangalore, and one which will cause plenty of movement at the top end of the table. One that is a can’t-miss.