IPL 2025, RCB vs RR Live Updates: Samson-less RR try to revive faltering season as RCB hunt for first win at home
- 37 Mins ago Virat Kohli shaping up for another special season
- 57 Mins ago … but another chance for Suryavanshi
- 7 Mins ago Still no Samson for RR…
- 17 Mins ago RCB high on confidence in playoff zone
- 27 Mins ago Four losses in a row for struggling Royals
- 55 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
RCB vs RR IPL Live Updates 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals: These are two teams that might have ‘Royal’ in their names, but that is about as far as their similarities go for the 2025 IPL season. While today’s hosts, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are flying high in the playoff zone with ambitions of going higher, the Rajasthan Royals have lost two consecutive games they really had no business losing. The season is already all but dead and buried for the team from Jaipur, but if any hope of a miracle persists, it will need to begin with a statement win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore....Read More
Rajasthan had the chance to put away fairly routine chases against both Delhi and Lucknow, and somehow managed to exit those games with two losses: what could and should have been a week that saw them end with a 4-4 record within touching distance of the playoffs instead ends with them 2-6, standing only a mathematical chance of qualifying through. With ball but particularly with bat, the first three-quarters of their innings have been largely successful, setting them up. But their last quarter has been so self-destructive that it simply hasn’t mattered.
For RR, the rest of this season may well be about planning ahead, as seen in the choice to hand a debut to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who showed that it’s not all hype when it comes to his talent and prodigious hitting ability. With captain Sanju Samson still injured, Suryavanshi will likely get another chance at the top of the order, and will be one to watch in this contest. Can everyone below him and Yashasvi Jaiswal pick up the slack?
RCB, meanwhile, will be confident about this being the match to end their winless run at home. Up against an RR team shot of confidence and on a four-game losing skid, a win here would push RCB at least into third, and then relieve some of the pressure from the upcoming game against fellow qualifier 1 hopefuls DC on the weekend. RCB were clinical in their victory over PBKS in Mullanpur, but they want those results to start translating at home: out of their remaining six games, only two are away, and it’s only a matter of time that they produce a result on home turf. Today, they start off as heavy favourites.
In their match in Jaipur earlier this season, RCB easily beat RR, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli ensuring that the chase was always under control. At the very least, a downtrodden RR will want to make this game more competitive. RCB’s unit is clicking across the board, making them an uncomfortable team to play against, but RR also have a high ceiling if all their players can pitch in. It’s time to wake up for the likes of Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer if the Royals want to keep the dream alive in IPL 2025.
A chance to impress in front of many eyes in Bangalore.
A real shame for RR and their captain, who really seemed to be finding his touch after a pretty quiet start to the season by his standards.
Suddenly, RR are 2-6 with their season on the line. It will need a miracle from here, and it will have to start in Bangalore.
All updates from this crucial encounter on different ends of the table, coming right up.