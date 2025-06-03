IPL 2025 Prize Money: How much will winners take home as RCB, PBKS clash for maiden title

For one of the two franchises that have been in the IPL since its inception in 2008, the wait for a title finally ends today. When Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings walk out for the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening, they will aim to put behind the earlier heartbreaks and near misses in a bid to create history. Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis (L) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 first Qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

For the first time in over a decade, the IPL will crown a brand-new champion from the teams still part of the original roster in 2008. Since Mumbai Indians claimed their maiden title in 2013, the trophy has only been lifted by repeat winners; both Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016 winners) and Gujarat Titans (2022 winners) weren't part of the original roster. But now, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, two long-suffering sides, both rich in support, drama, and history, stand on the cusp of a long-awaited breakthrough.

RCB’s painful past is well-documented. They’ve come close three times, in 2009, 2011, and 2016. But each time, the dream was crushed in the final. That their star-studded squads of the past couldn’t cross the finish line only added to the lore of 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' (this year is our year).

PBKS, on the other hand, are in uncharted territory. Their only previous final appearance came in 2014, when they fell short in a high-scoring thriller. Since then, they’ve often lurked in the lower half of the table, rarely threatening the top four. However, Shreyas Iyer, the IPL 2024 winning captain with KKR, led the Kings brilliantly throughout the season, with the side also finishing at the top of the table.

IPL 2025 Prize Money

There’s more than just glory at stake. The champions will walk away with INR 20 crore in prize money, while the runners-up will receive INR 13 crore. This is the same as the previous season, when KKR won the title and Sunrisers finished runners-up.

A dampener, though, looms overhead. The threat of rain, already a disruptive force during Qualifier 2, hangs over the final as well. If the heavens open again in Ahmedabad, contingency plans will come into play, but both teams and fans will be hoping for a clean contest to settle a 17-year itch.