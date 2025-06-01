IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in threat: Is rain going to affect PBKS vs MI contest in Ahmedabad? What forecast says

The IPL 2025 playoffs move on to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the conclusion of the tournament, two matches set to be played at this venue, which hosts its third IPL final in a span of four years. First up will be Qualifier 2, where Punjab Kings look to overcome the disappointment of a hammering suffered at their home ground in Mullanpur, against Mumbai Indians, who came through the Eliminator game after knocking out Gujarat Titans. Rain has interrupted training for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians ahead of their Qualifier 2 match.(PTI)

However, with the rain coming early to Northern and Western India this summer, there remains a threat of weather affecting play in Ahmedabad. Fans will want to see a full 40 overs of cricket to decide who goes through to play RCB on Tuesday, in what is certain to be a pair of high-octane, high-stakes contests to decide the fate of the IPL trophy.

The weather forecast is thankfully largely good news on the rain front. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain through the evening of the match, with showers only expected early on Monday morning, which won’t affect the game itself.

Other meteorological forecasts also expect it to be a hot and dry day in Ahmedabad as well, with the clouds and showers only expected to come around 5 AM.

Cooler temperatures after rain in last few days

However, it is expected to be a cloudy and hazy day in Ahmedabad, which will keep the temperatures below 40 degrees even through the day, and particularly ensure that the evening should present ideal playing conditions.

However, the players should expect the night to get extremely humid, with a 50% humidity level expected through the night. Dew hasn’t been a factor in Ahmedabad throughout this tournament, and will likely still not be tonight.

All in all, there shouldn’t be any interruptions expected in play in Ahmedabad tonight, with the threat of rain set to come about only after the conclusion of the match. Whether the weather will affect the final two nights from now remains to be seen, but a full game of cricket between Punjab Kings, in pursuit of their first IPL trophy, and Mumbai Indians, in pursuit of their sixth, should be expected.