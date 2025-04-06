SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Cummins' captaincy in focus as out-of-form Sunrisers Hyderabad face Gujarat Titans

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: After scoring 286/6 in their first match against the Rajasthan Royals, it has been a disappointing hat-trick of losses for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their batting was feared ahead of the tournament, with many considering them to be the best team on paper. But the Orange Army haven’t fired just yet, and this has seen them sink to the bottom of the table. The quest to climb up from rock bottom begins with yet another home match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, as they play host to the Gujarat Titans....Read More

The Titans have been flying high with two consecutive wins of their own, bouncing back from an opening loss to Punjab Kings by racking up convincing victories against MI and RCB. The Titans had question marks regarding their middle order, but the form of their top order has ensured that it hasn’t been a major concern so far. With Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler in excellent form and Shubman Gill also finding good starts, they haven’t had to rely on a fairly thin middle order.

Add to this very strong bowling performances from game to game by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and even contributions from Ishant Sharma, and GT have had a domestic pace core which allows them plenty of flexibility. Kagiso Rabada wasn’t even required in their win over RCB, and they have managed to come away with two wins despite Rashid Khan looking extremely off-colour. If Rashid can find his feet, this GT team begins to look very threatening unit.

It is the other way around for SRH, who look like a shadow of their own selves compared to what they achieved in 2024. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head haven’t formed the same kind of formidable opening partnership that was capable of batting teams out of the contest in a matter of five or six overs. This has in turn meant that Heinrich Klaasen hasn’t been at his destructive best as he has been used more of a rescue option.

Overall, however, SRH’s woes have come down to the pressure their batting is under because of how leaky the bowling has been. This is an area that SRH will be prompted to create a change in, but it will be a matter of execution. The quality is there with Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami, and a supporting cast of capable options. But it just hasn’t fallen together for them as they find themselves under the pump time and time again.

A win for GT will entrench them firmly in the top half of the table, where they would then find themselves level with the like of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. This result would be just as disastrous for SRH, who would then slide to 1-4 and find themselves in more or less a win-at-all-costs territory this early into the season. But SRH could equally find something that sparks their season into life, and automatically makes them one of the big threats in the IPL. Will GT be the latest team that succumbs to their brutal hitting ability, or can Siraj and co. continue to frustrate Hyderabad?