SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Cummins' captaincy in focus as out-of-form Sunrisers Hyderabad face Gujarat Titans
- 31 Mins ago Head-to-head
- 40 Mins ago Sudharsan key for GT
- 50 Mins ago ‘We need to be realistic’, says Cummins
- 5 Mins ago SRH’s bowling woes
- 22 Mins ago Top-order battle
- 29 Mins ago Out-of-form Sunrisers Hyderabad
- 36 Mins ago Gujarat Titans squad
- 40 Mins ago Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
- 52 Mins ago Hello and welcome everyone!
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: After scoring 286/6 in their first match against the Rajasthan Royals, it has been a disappointing hat-trick of losses for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their batting was feared ahead of the tournament, with many considering them to be the best team on paper. But the Orange Army haven’t fired just yet, and this has seen them sink to the bottom of the table. The quest to climb up from rock bottom begins with yet another home match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, as they play host to the Gujarat Titans....Read More
The Titans have been flying high with two consecutive wins of their own, bouncing back from an opening loss to Punjab Kings by racking up convincing victories against MI and RCB. The Titans had question marks regarding their middle order, but the form of their top order has ensured that it hasn’t been a major concern so far. With Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler in excellent form and Shubman Gill also finding good starts, they haven’t had to rely on a fairly thin middle order.
Add to this very strong bowling performances from game to game by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and even contributions from Ishant Sharma, and GT have had a domestic pace core which allows them plenty of flexibility. Kagiso Rabada wasn’t even required in their win over RCB, and they have managed to come away with two wins despite Rashid Khan looking extremely off-colour. If Rashid can find his feet, this GT team begins to look very threatening unit.
It is the other way around for SRH, who look like a shadow of their own selves compared to what they achieved in 2024. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head haven’t formed the same kind of formidable opening partnership that was capable of batting teams out of the contest in a matter of five or six overs. This has in turn meant that Heinrich Klaasen hasn’t been at his destructive best as he has been used more of a rescue option.
Overall, however, SRH’s woes have come down to the pressure their batting is under because of how leaky the bowling has been. This is an area that SRH will be prompted to create a change in, but it will be a matter of execution. The quality is there with Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami, and a supporting cast of capable options. But it just hasn’t fallen together for them as they find themselves under the pump time and time again.
A win for GT will entrench them firmly in the top half of the table, where they would then find themselves level with the like of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. This result would be just as disastrous for SRH, who would then slide to 1-4 and find themselves in more or less a win-at-all-costs territory this early into the season. But SRH could equally find something that sparks their season into life, and automatically makes them one of the big threats in the IPL. Will GT be the latest team that succumbs to their brutal hitting ability, or can Siraj and co. continue to frustrate Hyderabad?
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Head-to-head
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: GT lead 3-1 in terms of head-to-head vs SRH in four completed fixtures, At home last season, GT won by seven wickets and the reverse game was abandoned.
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Sudharsan key for GT
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Sudharsan has been GT’s key player over the years, and has only one single-digit score in his last seven IPL innings, and the lowest score in the other six matches is 49.
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: ‘We need to be realistic’, says Cummins
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Speaking after his team’s third straight defeat, SRH skipper Cummins said, “We need to be realistic, three games in a row, it hasn't come off for us. We need to maybe look back at whether we could have chosen better options. Our batters are best when they take the game on, but looking back maybe we could have taken different options. I will probably address it on whether we could have used different options, but don't want to dwell too much on it. We go back to a venue we know so well now.”
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: SRH’s bowling woes
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: SRH have been poor in the bowling front and are ranked 10th in economy rate (10.83) and average (41.15). Against KKR, they allowed the batters to race to an above-par score of 200, and leaked 78 in slog overs.
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Top-order battle
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: The GT top order consisting of Gill, Sudharsan and Buttler have been dominant this season, scoring a total of 437 runs, second only to LSG’s 482. They will look to build on that form vs SRH, who also boast a dominant top order, which has been misfiring. The SRH trio of Head, Abhishek and Kishan have managed 284 in four matches so far.
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Out-of-form Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: It has been hard for SRH to play like last season, and they started strongly. But have dissipated now, and are bottom of the table. They will look to bounce back today!
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Gujarat Titans squad
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby
IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today’s IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans! It is expected to be a thriller as SRH look to bounce back and get their campaign back on track! Stay tuned folks!