IPL 2025, SRH vs KKR Live Updates: Already eliminated from playoff contention, last season’s finalists play for pride

IPL 2025, SRH vs KKR Live Updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SRH captain Pat Cummins with his KKR counterpart Ajinkya Rahane during the toss.

IPL 2025, SRH vs KKR Live Updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Just last year, SRH and KKR had sensational seasons, as they reached the IPL final. SRH finished as runners-up and KKR clinched the title after winning the final last year. But this year, both sides have been in terrible form and are already out of playoff contention. Now they face each other in the second last fixture of the IPL 2025 league phase, in New Delhi on Sunday. Pat Cummins-led SRH started off their IPL 2025 campaign on a dominant note, thrashing RR in a record win. But then the strategy which worked last season, where they take an aggressive batting approach, didn’t work out this season, as opposing sides have responded with theit own tactics to blunt SRH’s batting. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, in particular, have been in average form this season, after stunning displays last year....Read More

In his recent 12th innings, Kishan smacked 94* off 48 balls vs RCB, finally silencing critics after a terrible season where he got a fine start, scoring 106* off 47 balls in the second match of the season. Speaking on SRH’s poor batting this season, India legend Anik Kumble told ESPNCricinfo, “I think that if your opening partnership, which was so effective last year, between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma - Abhishek has played well this season but Head hasn't been able to do it - then your No. 3 has a huge responsibility. His start to the season was great, but after that he was not in form. That certainly impacted the SRH performance.” KKR have also been very poor this season, other than spin magic and occassional batting brilliance from some players. Venkatesh Iyer, who rejoined KKR for a huge price tag in the mega auction hasn’t been able to replicate performances from previous campaigns, and has been even left out of the playing XI ni recent fixtures. Other than Venkatesh, Ramandeep Singh has also had a season to forget. Meanwhile, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh have been the rare bright spots for KKR.