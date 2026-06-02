IPL 2026 Team of the Tournament: A league of extraordinary match-winners

This selection has been built on those terms. Every player earns their place on season impact, and every player occupies a role their tournament performance justifies.

IPL 2026 was a tournament defined not just by individual brilliance but by how that brilliance was deployed. The Impact Player rule has made team-building a more layered exercise than ever, and any credible Team of the Tournament must reflect that reality. A list of the season's highest scorers and leading wicket-takers is not a cricket team. A functional IPL XI requires a coherent batting order, a legal overseas configuration, a designated wicketkeeper, bowling across all phases, and a workable Impact Substitute plan.

Batting order: destruction, stability and depth Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shubman Gill form the opening partnership. They are the most compelling pairing of the season and the natural first choice.

Vaibhav's campaign was simply the most aggressive batting the tournament has seen in years. He finished with 776 runs at a strike rate of nearly 238, and his value was not just statistical. He attacked from the first delivery of an innings, routinely disrupted opposition bowling plans inside the Powerplay, and gave Rajasthan Royals a platform that made the rest of their batting order's job substantially easier.

Gill is his ideal counterpart at the top. He combined volume, precision and tempo management across the season with a consistency that few batters matched. His role is not simply to steady the innings while Vaibhav attacks. Gill scores at a rate that keeps pressure on the opposition throughout, which makes him a genuine match-winner in his own right rather than a passenger alongside a more destructive partner.

Virat Kohli comes in at No. 3. His season contributed runs, control and a standard of fielding and intensity that few players at any level maintain. In a format that increasingly rewards specialists, Kohli remained a complete cricketer across all phases of a match. Although he opened throughout the season, the fact that neither Gill nor Sooryavanshi could be ignored made us adjust Kohli to three, as he has batted there before. Virat Kohli himself was also unignorable, as he had a brilliant season and played a vital knock in the Final.

Ishan Kishan slots in at No. 4, providing the left-hand angle that disrupts bowling set-ups in the middle overs. He also offers wicketkeeping cover, though the gloves in this XI belong to Heinrich Klaasen.

Rajat Patidar takes the captaincy at No. 5. The case for him as leader rests on the impact model data rather than sentiment: his captaincy contribution across the season was the strongest of any candidate in this XI. Patidar anchors the middle order, leads the side and gives the batting its most natural axis around which the later innings can build.

Heinrich Klaasen bats at No. 6 and keeps wicket. He is the XI's overseas finisher, the player who ensures the innings retains genuine destructive potential regardless of what the Powerplay or middle overs have produced. His ability to score against quality spin and at the death adds a layer of batting insurance that the top order alone cannot provide.

Nitish Kumar Reddy completes the batting unit at No. 7. The No. 7 slot in an IPL side carries specific demands: it must contribute lower-order runs, offer bowling overs and hold its own in the field. Nitish meets all three requirements, and that functional versatility is precisely why he is selected ahead of another specialist batter.