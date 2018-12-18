IPL auction 2019: Diana Edulji replaces Rahul Johri as opening speaker in Jaipur

The auction ahead of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Tuesday saw the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri being replaced by Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji as the opening speaker welcoming the franchises and the cricket fans across the world to the auction room.

Hindustan Times has reliably learnt that the decision to keep Johri away from making the opening speech was taken by the BCCI top brass keeping in mind the image of the board.

“It was a decision taken keeping in mind the recent allegations that were levied against the CEO. It was felt that it was best that Diana and Amitabh address the franchises and fans rather than Johri. The feeling is that the IPL is as much about the cricketers as it is about the fans and the women fans were kept in mind while making the call,” a source in the know of developments said.

The countdown has begun for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and a total of 351 cricketers have been shortlisted for the event. A total of 228 Indian cricketers are going under the hammer.

The highest base price, that a select group of players have listed themselves for, is INR 2 crore. This list includes elite international cricketers like Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, Sam Curran, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short.

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the suprise package of the last auction, has been let go by the Rajasthan Royals due to his below par performances. But putting the setback behind him, the left arm paceman has listed himself with a base price of INR 1.5 crore, which is the highest for an Indian player. He shares this figure with nine other foreign players. Among the 19 players who have listed themselves at INR. 1 Crore, there are only four Indians - Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 16:14 IST