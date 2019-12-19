IPL auction 2020: Ricky Ponting reveals Delhi Capitals strategy with Twitter post

cricket

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is new to Twitter, but he has been very active on social media ever since joining the brigade. The former Australian captain, who has earlier won the IPL as coach of Mumbai Indians and guided DC to the play-offs in his first season in charge, expressed his excitement ahead of the big auction in Kolkata.

“Really excited for the #IPLAuction tonight. We’ll look at two batters, potentially an all rounder and two fast bowlers. We’ve got a strong contingent of Indian players already so our main goal is to get the best players available.@DelhiCapitals,” wrote Ponting on his Twitter account.

Ponting has already said that there will be a lot of focus on fast bowlers, especially the overseas ones.

“There’s going to be a lot of focus and attention on fast bowlers, overseas ones in particular. Pat Cummins could go for big money, as could Chris Woakes,” Ponting said in a Capitals statement. “All-rounders are always interesting in my opinion. Players like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme could all be big picks.”

The former Australian skipper also said that he is thrilled to have R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in his camp and they will “bring tremendous experience with them”.

“They are the kind of players who are likely to do well on the [Ferozshah] Kotla wicket, and of course, bring tremendous experience with them,” he further added.

Capitals have 14 players and have 11 slots available going into the auction. They have a fat wallet - INR 27.85 crore (US$ 3,939,760 approx.) to spend at the auction.