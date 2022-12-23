IPL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players

IPL 2023 Auction, get full list of sold and unsold players: England's Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction after Punjab Kings spent ₹18.5 crore to rope in the all-rounder. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green almost broke Curran's record within minutes but fell just short as he went for ₹17.5 crore to Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings won Ben Stoks for ₹16.25 crore. Harry Brook also set the auction table on fire by going for a whopping ₹13.25 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Former PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal also went to SRH for ₹8.25 crore. Kane Williamson was sold for his base price of ₹2 crore to defending champions Gujarat Titans. Joe Root and Shakib Al Hasan were among the big names who went unsold. GT, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings are looking to fill the gaps in their respective squads in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi today. Unlike the last one, this is a mini auction but the expectation and anticipation around it are nothing less. The 10 franchises will get an opportunity to bid for 405 players, out of which 273 are Indians, 132 are overseas players including 4 players from associate nations.

Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL 2023 Auction

Kane Williamson, New Zealand (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹2 crore.Harry Brook, England (base price ₹1.5 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹13.25 crore.

Mayank Agarwal, India (base price ₹1 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹crore 8.25 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane, India (base price of ₹50 lakh), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹50 lakh.Joe Root, England (base price ₹1 crore), unsold.Rilee Rossouw, South Africa (base price ₹2 crore), unsold.

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh (base price ₹1.5 crore), unsold.Sam Curran, England (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Punjab Kings for ₹18.5 crore, becomes the most expensive player of IPL auction history.Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Punjab Kings for ₹50 lakh.

Odean Smith, West Indies (base price ₹50 lakh), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹50 lakh.

Jason Holder, West Indies (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.75 crore.Cameron Green, Australia (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.5 crore.Ben Stokes, England (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crore.Litton Das, Bangladesh (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.Nicholas Pooran, West Indies (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹16 crore.

Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa (base price ₹1 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹5.25 crore.Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka (base price ₹50 lakh), unsold.

Tom Banton, England (base eprice ₹2 crore), unsold.

Phil Salt, England (base price ₹2 crore), sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.

