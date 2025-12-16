IPL auction: CSK’s 14.2 cr Kartik Sharma buy shines light on new talent

New Delhi: The IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday delivered one of its most dramatic moments as Kartik Sharma became one of the day’s most sought-after young talents. Young wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs.14.20 crore at the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (PTI)

The bidding war for Sharma was intense, with multiple franchises including Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders competing aggressively to secure the promising right-hander.

Starting at a base price of ₹50 lakh, the price escalated rapidly as each team recognized his potential to strengthen both batting and wicket-keeping units. After several minutes of back-and-forth bidding, Chennai Super Kings clinched him for a whooping ₹14.20 crore, making him the 2nd most expensive uncapped player after Prashant Veer.

The Chennai Super Kings are signaling their commitment by investing in a versatile, high-impact player for IPL 2026. This dramatic auction moment highlights the growing trend of franchises placing big bets on emerging talent with multi-dimensional skill sets.

Sharma’s journey from promising domestic cricketer to record-setting auction sensation has been rapid.Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Sharma has steadily made his mark in domestic cricket. He has represented Rajasthan in T20, List A competitions and also took part in the Rajasthan Premier League with the Udaipur Lake City Warriors, showcasing a calm yet aggressive middle-order batting style that combines timing, power, and adaptability .

Over his domestic T20 career, he has amassed 334 runs at a strike rate of 164, hitting 28 sixes and showing that he can be a dangerous finisher. Sharma is also a highly athletic keeper, often saving crucial runs and taking sharp catches. These aspects would have significantly contributed to his record-breaking auction value.

R Ashwin following the auction flagged Sharma as a game-changing prospect, highlighting his ability to provide depth in batting while also being reliable under pressure. Coach Ansu Jain and mentors praise his mental toughness, focus, and strategic awareness, traits that make him particularly suited for the fast-paced, high-stakes IPL environment.

Today’s bidding war reflected both his current abilities and the immense potential franchises see in him as a long-term asset.

Off the field, Sharma’s development has been shaped by structured domestic pathways rather than overnight success.

Coming through age-group and state-level cricket in Rajasthan, he progressed through district and state camps while balancing his education alongside competitive cricket. Regular participation in domestic tournaments and high-intensity training programmes helped refine both his technique and temperament. This steady exposure to competitive environments and selection pressure has been central to his growth, preparing him for high-stakes moments such as today’s IPL auction.

With a record-breaking ₹14.20 crore deal, Kartik Sharma now enters IPL 2026 with immense expectations. Fans will be eager to see if he can translate this auction success into match-winning performances, promising an exciting season of dynamic cricket and thrilling moments for Chennai Super Kings supporters.