IPL auction Day 1 to have only 84 players, BCCI unveils last-minute conditions for RTM, number of players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday morning laid down the guidelines for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. A detailed timeline has been sent to all ten franchises regarding how proceedings are going to unfold over the two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On the first day of auction, which is set to begin on Sunday at 3:30 PM IST, 84 players will be going under the hammer. File image of an IPL auction. (HT Photo)

On the opening day of the auction, the first 12 sets are going to be covered, and the remaining will be taken care of, on Monday.

As per Cricbuzz, one guideline also concerns the value of a raised bid when a right-to-match card is exercised by a franchise. "Raising of RTM bid can be any amount -- doesn't have to be a rounded figure," a relevant advisory on the note from the BCCI states, as per the report.

For the IPL 2025 mega auction, collectively there are 14 RTM cards available among the 10 franchises.

The bidding in the auction will start with the first two Marquee Sets. The Marquee Lists are divided into two groups, each comprising six players.

The first group includes Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are a part of the Marquee Set 2.

Once the marquee sets are done, a lunch break will be taken on Day 1 of the auction proceedings.

How will the auction proceed after that?

After the lunch break, the capped batters will be up for a bidding war first and then the proceedings will concern all-rounders and wicketkeepers.

Once this all is done, a further 15-minute break will be taken. After this, capped bowlers will go under the hammer.

The final set on Day 1 will feature the first uncapped players set. As a result, players like Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, among others, will show up on the auction stage on Monday, the second day of proceedings.

The second day will recover all the remaining players in the auction pool. The accelerated auction will start after Player No.116.

Franchises will be asked to submit a list of 25 players for the fast-tracking phase.