IPL batting collapses: The lowest totals of all 10 teams… and then some
Here's how all 10 IPL franchises have fared when it comes to registering their lowest totals
Gujarat Titans endured arguably their worst-ever batting collapse when they were bowled out for 89 against Delhi Capitals in Match 32 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. And while it may rank 28th in the list of lowest IPL totals of all time, it does mark GT's lowest total. Winners in IPL 2022 and runner-up last season, GT were in for a ride awakening, but it's nothing that hasn't happened to everyone else. All IPL franchises have endured this low, and we are here to take you through the poorest IPL totals of all time, starting with the lowest of all time.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Lowest Total: 49 runs
Opposition: Kolkata Knight Riders
Match Date: 23 Apr 2017
Reasoning for Lowest Total: Top-order collapse & spin bowling dominance: Virat Kohli (0), AB de Villiers (5) dismissed cheaply. Sunil Narine took 4 wickets.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Lowest Total: 58 runs
Opposition: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match Date: 18 Apr 2009
Reasoning for Lowest Total: Pace bowling onslaught: RP Singh (RCB) took 4 wickets for just 6 runs. RR batsmen struggled against swing and pace.
Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils)
Lowest Total: 66 runs
Opposition: Mumbai Indians
Match Date: 6 May 2017
Reasoning for Lowest Total: Combined bowling attack: Mumbai Indians bowlers shared wickets (Jasprit Bumrah - 3 wickets). DD batsmen failed to build partnerships.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Lowest Total: 67 runs
Opposition: Mumbai Indians
Match Date: 16 May 2008
Reasoning for Lowest Total: The MI bowling attack, with Pollock's outstanding spell of 3 wickets for 12 runs off four overs, caused the KKR batting order to collapse.
Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab)
Lowest Total: 73 runs
Opposition: Rising Pune Supergiant
Match Date: 14 May 2017
Reasoning for Lowest Total: Unadkat's 4-wicket haul, stifled Punjab Kings' batsmen. Punjab's top-order collapsed and their inability to build partnerships led to this total.
Chennai Super Kings
Lowest Total: 79 runs
Opposition: Mumbai Indians
Match Date: 5 May 2013
Reasoning for Lowest Total: A top-order collapse for CSK, with key batsmen like Suresh Raina, S Badrinath, Murali Vijay, falling cheaply, left their batting vulnerable and Mumbai Indians' exceptional pace attack capitalized on this.
Lucknow Super Giants
Lowest Total: 82 runs
Opposition: Gujarat Titans
Match Date: 10 May 2022
Factors Behind the Low Score: Facing tight bowling from GT, LSG batsmen succumbed to pressure and played rash shots, leading to their downfall.
Mumbai Indians
Lowest Total: 87 runs
Opposition: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Factors Behind the Low Score: Sandeep Sharma's exceptional spell (3-0-9-1) put immense pressure on the Mumbai Indians batsmen. This tight bowling forced them into errors, making them vulnerable to early dismissals by SRH bowlers.
IPL's Lowest Scores: Who bottles it the most? (Under 90 Runs)
RCB and Delhi Capitals: RCB holds the unwanted record for the IPL's lowest total ever. However, they aren't alone in struggling at the bottom of the scoreboard. Both RCB and Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) lead the pack with a staggering 6 instances each of collapsing to scores below 90 runs.
Rajasthan Royals: Not far behind with 4 forgettable outings, showcasing inconsistency with the bat.
KKR and Mumbai Indians: Have fared better, each recording only 2 scores under 90.
