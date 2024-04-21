'Dhoni was irritated. He threw his helmet and said...': MSD's never-heard-before dressing-room avatar detailed by Raina

MS Dhoni has been the epitome of calmness and composure. That is why he earned the rightful tag of 'Captain Cool' back in the days when he led India and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, there have been rare incidents when Dhoni did lose his cool, one of which was in the CSK dressing room, the details of which has been revealed by former teammate Suresh Raina. Suresh Raina recalls the time when MS Dhoni lost his cool in CSK dressing room

Speaking to Lallantop in a recent interview, Raina recalled the IPL 2014 season, when Punjab Kings defeated Chennai in Mumbai in the second Qualifier of the season. Virender Sehwag smashed a stunning 122 off just 58 balls as Punjab amassed 226 for six. Raina did threaten to chase down the target single-handedly with his 25-ball 87 before being aided by Dhoni, who carved out 42 off 31, but CSK fell 24 runs short of the target.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Raina revealed that Dhoni was left infuriated after the loss as he threw his helmet and pads in the dressing room and vented out his frustration over the lack of runs from the CSK batters.

"I have never seen Dhoni that angry. He vented it out after that match. He was like 'we don't score runs, we don't do this, that'. He threw his pads and helmet in the dressing room. He was irritated that we lost a match that we should have won. He was angry because we lost a match that we shouldn't have. Otherwise, we would have won the IPL that year as well," Raina said.

The former CSK batter also talked about his stellar knock of 87 runs in that match against Punjab, which was laced with 6 sixes and 12 boundaries.

"I felt like a man possessed. The previous day, I had a dream that I would do something special. I was seeing the ball like a football. But, I was run out. The ball hitting the bat gave me a very different sound. I was feeling like no one could stop me," Raina added.