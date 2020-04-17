e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL in Sri Lanka: ‘No proposal from SLC yet and obviously no discussion’ - Top BCCI official

IPL in Sri Lanka: ‘No proposal from SLC yet and obviously no discussion’ - Top BCCI official

The BCCI official confirmed that currently, there is no proposal from the SLC and there is no guarantee when a meaningful discussion can take place on the subject even if it comes along.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Chennai Super Kings cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) shakes hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket captain
Chennai Super Kings cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) shakes hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket captain (AFP)
         

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is keen to host the currently-suspended IPL but the influential voices within the BCCI feel that there is no point in discussing such a proposal in a “closed world” battling the COVID-19 pandemic right now.

The IPL, scheduled from March 29-May 24, has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Board will only conduct the tournament when normalcy returns.

SLC president Shammi Silva on Thursday said that Sri Lanka is ready to host the mega event as the country, which has fewer positive cases, is expected to return to normalcy earlier compared to India.

“The BCCI will not be in a position to say anything when the world is closed,” a senior Board official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Sri Lanka has just over 200 cases cases right now as against India’s tally of more than 13,000. The death toll in India has crossed the 400-mark.

Also Read | Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar

The official confirmed that currently, there is no proposal from the SLC and there is no guarantee when a meaningful discussion can take place on the subject even if it comes along.

Currently, international flights have been mostly suspended after several countries imposed lockdowns to contain the deadly virus.

“There is no proposal from SLC yet and obviously no discussion,” the official said when asked what will be the BCCI’s stand when the offer is on table.

The SLC can have the matches on three grounds -- Galle, Kandy and Premadasa Stadium -- with logistics reduced to less than half as there are no inland flights.

Having an IPL could help the SLC gain significant financial stability, more than what a short white-ball series against India (three T20Is and three ODIs) can guarantee in July.

As of now, the BCCI will be more keen on having it in India in either of the two slots between September-October and October-November.

A BCCI veteran, who was a part of the teams when IPL was shifted to South Africa in 2009 and partially to the UAE (2014) due to general elections, feels that the scenario in ICC will change once Shashank Manohar demits office as chairman at the end of May.

“Sri Lanka has been BCCI’s ally at the ICC and their proposal is understandable. But what about once he (Manohar) steps down next month,” he said.

“You could see new equations forming and there could be multiple options on table, not just Sri Lanka,” the board veteran added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover across India, up from last week’s 8%
Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover across India, up from last week’s 8%
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Delhi’s private schools to pay salary of contractual and regular staff: Sisodia
Delhi’s private schools to pay salary of contractual and regular staff: Sisodia
List of new activities exempted by govt from lockdown restrictions
List of new activities exempted by govt from lockdown restrictions
This concept Armortruck SUV makes Tesla Cybertruck look like a cardboard car
This concept Armortruck SUV makes Tesla Cybertruck look like a cardboard car
Zoom responds to MHA deeming the app ‘not safe’
Zoom responds to MHA deeming the app ‘not safe’
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cricket news