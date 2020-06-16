e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘IPL is the best conducted T20 league,’ says Sivaramakrishnan

‘IPL is the best conducted T20 league,’ says Sivaramakrishnan

Sivaramakrishnan said that BCCI will have to decide on the future of IPL this season but they are waiting for ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup.

cricket Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:31 IST
File photo of Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.
File photo of Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. (Getty Images)
         

Former India leg spinner and well known cricket commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be held this year as it gives a platform to young cricketers to make a name for themselves.

“IPL is the best conducted T20 league and it should happen in September-October and it should also happen again in April-May (2021),” Sivaramakrishnan was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Sivaramakrishnan said that BCCI will have to decide on the future of IPL this season but they are waiting for ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup.

“ICC (International Cricket Council) has to decide about the T20 World Cup and it’s BCCI which has to decide about the IPL.

“BCCI is still waiting for the ICC to decide on what they are going to do. And the IPL, people talk about money and money, but it’s also not only money that the BCCI gets, players get, the respective countries’ cricket boards get. The young generation is being forgotten,” Sivaramakrishnan said. 

He further said that hosting the IPL in September-October this year and the next edition in April-May next year could help the players prepare for the two T20 World Cups.

“We have seen a lot of talent that played IPL and T20 internationals for India. So I am quite keen for IPL to happen just for the sake of seeking some new talent. And also with the mind that we will have IPL in September or October and IPL again in April, May. We will prepare all the cricketers who take part in the IPL much better for the two T20 World Cups.”

The next edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held towards the end of 2021 in India.

