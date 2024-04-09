IPL Live Score 2024, PBKS vs SRH: Inconsistent Punjab Kings take on power-packed Sunrisers Hyderabad in mid-table clash
IPL Live Score 2024 PBKS vs SRH: Punjab Kings will aim to cut down on their inconsistency when they on the ultra-aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mid-table clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh. Punjab and Hyderabad have secured two wins each and lost their other two matches, thus standing at sixth and fourth spot, respectively, with SRH placed higher owing to their superior net run rate....Read More
For SRH, their strength certainly lies in their batting with with their top-order firing on all cylinders on most occasions. In the match against Mumbai Indians, they scored 277, the highest-ever team total in IPL history, before notching up a convincing six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Both their wins came at home. It is the powerplay where Sunrisers have dominated the most, scoring over 11 runs per over. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram have consistently taken the attack to the opposition bowlers, providing the team with blistering starts.
Punjab too have their potential with their batting, which comprises some big-hitters in Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone. However, they need their Indian counterparts, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, to step up just like Shashank Singh, who pulled off a heist in their previous match against Gujarat Titans with his highest-ever T20 score of a 29-ball 61*.
Both SRH and Punjab have shown their struggles in the bowling department. While Punjab has struggled at the death overs, Sunrisers faltered with the new ball. For PBKS, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has been their standout performer with six wickets along with spinner Harpreet Brar, but the performance of death-over specialist Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel has been a concern.
For Sunrisers, captain Pat Cummins, who has picked five wickets in four matches, has lacked support from the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have conceded too many runs.
It is a 3-2 head-to-head count between SRH and PBKS in the last five meetings, indicating that a tight battle is likely to be on the cards in Chandigarh.
The amazing Abhishek
He is young, he is hungry and he seems to be in the purplest of purple patches at the moment. Abhishek Sharma has been bludgeoning bowling lineups almost every time he took the field this season. In four innings Abhishek has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 245.9 and that is all just in the powerplay.
Will SRH bring back Agarwal?
Mayank Agarwal had not played in the last game with Pat Cummins stating that he is unwell. It is also to be noted that Agarwal has been pretty much the only batter not firing in the SRH lineup. It will be interesting to see if SRH decide to play him today or not. "Unwell" is a vague description of his problem and it will be quite interesting if Cummins says that he continues to be in that stat.
Some old friends for SRH to deal with
Both Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow have famously played for SRH in the past. Of Dhawan's 6734 runs, 2518 have come for SRH (37.39%), while the corresponding numbers for Bairstow are 1038 out of 1372 (75.66%).
SRH Full Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
PBKS full squad
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of match 23 in IPL 2024 where Punjab Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh. Stay tuned for more updates!