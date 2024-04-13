IPL match today, PBKS vs RR: Head-to-head record between both sides; check fantasy team, pitch report
Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs RR tie - head-to-head rivalry and pitch conditions in Chandigarh
It has been a mixed bag for the Punjab Kings considering their IPL 2024 season so far with only two wins from five matches as they take on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
The Royals, who were handed their first defeat of the season by the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, will look to get back on track with a win over PBKS. The champions of the inaugural IPL posted a challenging total of 195 on the board for the Titans. However, GT skipper Shubman Gill bounced back with a spell-binding innings to reduce the deficit of runs. A thrilling last-ball finish by Rashid Khan ensured a win for the former champions in the end.
On the other hand, the Punjab Kings also had a disappointing loss in their last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2016 edition champions made 182 runs in the first innings and followed it up with an equally impressive bowling. Despite desperate efforts from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma in the end, the PBKS fell short by two runs.
Pitch Report
As the Maharaja Yadavindra Stadium hosts its third T20 game in IPL history, the Punjab Kings will look to replicate their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals after being defeated by SRH in their last encounter at Mullanpur.
With the due factor coming in, the teams are likely to favour bowling first, and so has the home team in their last two encounters on this track, winning one of them. All eyes will be on hard-hitters Riyan Parag (RR) and Shashank Singh (PBKS) should they chase a big total.
Head-to-head
Sanju Samson-led RR will enter with a whole lot of confidence against the hosts with their current performance and head-to-head record over the years. Out of the 26 matches played between both, RR has managed to 15 of them. However, PBKS had the last laugh in 2023 where they prevailed over Rajasthan.
Fantasy XI
Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shashank Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Trent Boult
