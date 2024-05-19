IPL Match Today, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Head-to-Head, pitch report and likely XI
RR face KKR on Saturday, in their last IPL 2024 league fixture. Here are their head-to-head, likely XI, fantasy XI and pitch report details.
It will be a battle of two qualified teams for the playoffs as inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals will hosts the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium in the final double-header of the league on Sunday. While KKR have already themselves at the top of the table, RR will have one last assignment of winning their last group stage match against the former to seal the 2nd spot.
Both teams will contest in the unavailability of their English sensations Phil Salt (KKR) and Jos Buttler (RR). While RR handed the opening duties to Tom-Kohler Cadmore, KKR will likely opt for the services of Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz alongside Sunil Narine.
KKR likely XI (if batting first)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
KKR likely XI (if bowling first)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc
Impact Players: Mitchell Starc, Manish Pandey, KS Bharat, Anukul Roy
RR likely XI (if batting first)
Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen
RR likely XI (if bowling first)
Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Impact Players: Donovan Ferreira, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotiyan
Head-to-head
Both teams have played each other on 29 occasions where both have won 14 games each and one ended in no result. However, it was the Rajasthan Royals who won their last encounter against the Knight Riders which took place earlier this season.
Pitch Report
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a batting track where the team prefer posting healthy totals on the board. Being RR’s second home ground, the venue has hosted only one match this season which the team lost to PBKS where the latter batted second. Last season, the ground hosted two IPL matches where both matches were won by teams batting first.
Fantasy XI
Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sunil Narine(c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult
