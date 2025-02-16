Menu Explore
IPL: Mumbai Indians replace injured Allah Ghazanfar with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

PTI |
Feb 16, 2025 02:59 PM IST

Allah Ghazanfar had sustained the injury during Afghanistan's recent tour to Zimbabwe.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday announced the signing of Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar who has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury. The 18-year-old Afghan spinner had suffered a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, and he will miss the upcoming Champions Trophy as well.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates after taking a wicket.(AP)
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates after taking a wicket.(AP)

Ghazanfar had sustained the injury during Afghanistan's recent tour to Zimbabwe. "Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb into the #OneFamily," MI said in a statement.

Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever players to have represented Afghanistan and made an instant impact, leading to an IPL debut at the age of 17. Mujeeb has played over 300 T20 (international and domestic) games taking 330 wickets at an economy of around 6.5.

Mumbai Indians had signed the rising 18-year-old off-spinner Ghazanfar for 4.80 crore in the IPL mega auction.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
