IPL or any other sport, could be played without spectators: Ajinkya Rahane

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:25 IST

The entire world may have come to a stand-still due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane believes that the only way forward is to be pragmatic in our approach. Speaking on an Instagram live session with the franchises official handle on Wednesday, the stylish Indian batsman said he would also be keen to play in empty stadiums if it means the health and well-being of the fans is protected.

“COVID-19 pandemic has taught everyone that unexpected things can happen, therefore we need to be happy about what we are doing, and should value what we have. It is also important that we maintain positivity and patience in our daily lives, and I believe it will certainly help us in finding a way forward,” said Rahane.

“As for IPL or any other sport, I feel it could be played without spectators. All of us have played domestic cricket in almost empty stadiums, so that’s an experience all cricketers are used to. Of course we are nothing without our fans, and that’s why their safety is of utmost importance. Even if they get to watch some live action from home, I am sure that will be an enjoyable experience as well. The safety of fans is key, and if we need to play in empty stadiums for that, we are open to do it,” he added.

Speaking on how he has been spending time during the nationwide lockdown, Rahane said he is enjoying bonding with his wife and daughter. “I’m trying to be as positive as possible during this lockdown, and staying at home with my wife and daughter. It’s given me an opportunity to bond with them, and I’m also able to help my wife in cooking and cleaning. Apart from this, I’m also trying to revive my karate skills, something that I pursued as a child. It definitely helps me in maintaining my agility and fitness, and I am enjoying it a lot,” said the 31-year-old.