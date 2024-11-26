IPL owners sweat on the table: Five players who triggered a mind-boggling bidding war among franchises at mega auction

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction is finally over. The two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, witnessed several cricketers becoming millionaires, proving to be a spectacle everyone expected. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer fetched big bucks, while several franchises secured valuable players – absolute steals considering their utility and potential impact. Biggest bidding wars in IPL 2025 auction

At the mega auction, 182 players were sold for a whopping sum of INR 639.15 crore. Of these, 62 are overseas players, clearly indicating Indian dominance. Franchises used eight right-to-match (RTMs) cards, making the mega auction a gripping affair like never before. Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar (Delhi Capitals), Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans), Shamar Joseph (Lucknow Super Giants), Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians), Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) and Swapnil Singh (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) went to their original franchises because of the RTM option.

Bidding wars were expected, given the high-profile names in the auction pool. However, few anticipated the staggering amounts some players would command. The intense bidding for stars like Pant and Shreyas, which stretched over half an hour, highlighted the auction's extraordinary scale. With three players fetching over ₹23 crore each, the sheer magnitude of the financial stakes was unmistakable.

Here are five players who triggered the most extensive bidding war among franchises

Rishabh Pant to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹ 27 crore

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was tipped to be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL auction, and expectations were high that the left-handed star would command a record-breaking sum. True to predictions, Pant became the most expensive player, but in a surprising twist, it wasn’t Punjab Kings leading the charge. Instead, it was the Lucknow Super Giants.

The moment Pant's name was announced, the Abady Al Johar Arena erupted in cheers. LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wasted no time, swiftly driving the bid up to ₹11 crore. However, when LSG upped the bid to ₹11.25 crore, RCB bowed out, paving the way for Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the contest.

What followed was an intense bidding war between LSG and SRH, which pushed the price to a staggering ₹20.75 crore. Just as LSG appeared to have sealed the deal, Delhi Capitals (DC) used their Right to Match (RTM) card, reigniting the competition. However, the final twist came when LSG exercised their override option, raising the bid to an unprecedented ₹27 crore. DC ultimately opted out, leaving LSG to claim the maverick left-hander in a record-breaking deal.

Shreyas Iyer to Punjab Kings for ₹ 26.75 crore

Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, sparked an intense bidding war at the auction. Initially, it was a showdown between KKR and Punjab Kings, with both teams fiercely competing until the bid reached ₹7 crore. Surprisingly, PBKS momentarily stepped back, leaving KKR to battle it out with Delhi Capitals.

KKR appeared determined to reclaim their captain but stunned everyone by withdrawing when DC raised the bid to ₹10 crore a decision reflected in the disbelief on KKR CEO Venky Mysore's face. Just when it seemed DC might secure Iyer, PBKS re-entered the fray, igniting a fierce bidding duel that pushed the price to an astonishing ₹26 crore. In the end, PBKS clinched the deal.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer shares a history with PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting, having previously worked together during Iyer’s tenure with Delhi Capitals.

Venkatesh Iyer to KKR for ₹ 23.27 crore

After missing out on their captain Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders went all-in to reacquire all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. However, securing him wasn't easy, as it involved a fierce and intense bidding war.

Initially, KKR had to fend off Lucknow Super Giants, who stayed in the race until Kolkata raised their bid to ₹7.75 crore, prompting LSG to withdraw. Just when it seemed KKR had their target secured, Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the contest, setting the stage for an extended battle.

RCB persisted until KKR raised their offer to a staggering ₹23.75 crore, at which point the Bengaluru-based franchise pulled out, allowing the defending champions to reclaim their all-rounder. However, some analysts believe KKR may have overpaid for Iyer, fuelling speculation that the left-handed batter might be appointed as their new captain.

Arshdeep Singh back with Punjab Kings for ₹ 18 crore

Left-arm pacers have always been a coveted commodity in the IPL, so it was no surprise that Arshdeep Singh attracted plenty of interest given his recent form in the shortest format. The bidding began with Chennai Super Kings placing the initial bid of ₹2 crore.

A fierce battle ensued between Delhi Capitals and CSK, and it wasn’t until DC raised the bid to ₹7.50 crore that CSK pulled out. Gujarat Titans then entered the scene, with their coach Ashish Nehra leading the charge against DC. Soon, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals joined the bidding war, all eager to secure Arshdeep’s services. It seemed like the deal was nearly done when SRH, led by Kavya Maran, placed a bid of ₹15.75 crore.

However, Punjab Kings exercised their Right to Match option, prompting SRH to raise the bid to ₹18 crore. Without hesitation, Punjab Kings matched the amount, reclaiming their pacer.

Yuzvendra Chahal to Punjab Kings for ₹ 18 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal, the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with over 200 wickets, attracted significant interest in the auction and ultimately secured a deal with Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore. What was surprising, however, was the absence of Rajasthan Royals, his previous franchise, who didn’t raise the paddle even once.

The bidding began with Gujarat Titans placing an opening bid of ₹2 crore, quickly followed by a duel with Chennai Super Kings. When Gujarat increased the bid to ₹5.75 crore, CSK withdrew, and Punjab Kings entered the race. Soon, Gujarat pulled out too, after which Lucknow Super Giants showed interest in Chahal. However, when Punjab raised the bid to ₹14 crore, LSG opted out. Royal Challengers Bengaluru then joined the bidding, seemingly looking to rectify their earlier decision and bring Chahal back into the fold.

Surprisingly, RCB pulled out shortly after, leaving the contest between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the end, it was Punjab who secured Chahal.