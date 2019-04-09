IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

The Indian Premier League has entered its third week and potential leaders are emerging on the points table as well as in the race for the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap. Chennai Super Kings as usual are looking like a formidable force and so are Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are the laggards of the season so far, having failed to register a win in the tournament so far.

Here is a look at the points table. Remember the top 4 teams qualify for the play-offs.

Australian opener David Warner has made a grand comeback to the IPL and is leading the Orange Cap list for now. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener is followed closely by his partner, Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who has 263 runs under his belt.

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has been in smashing form and with 11 wickets, he is currently leading the Purple Cap race.

