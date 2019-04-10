IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Chennai Super Kings claimed the top spot with ten points from six matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 points table after a dominant victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. KKR, meanwhile, dropped down to second spot, having eight points from six outings. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

After being asked to bat first by home team skipper M.S. Dhoni, the visitors managed just 108/9, riding Andre Russell’s unbeaten yet uncharacteristic 44-ball 50. Deepak Chahar (3/20) scalped three wickets and was well supported by veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh (2/15) and Imran Tahir (2/21).

Chasing a paltry 109 for victory, Chennai were never in trouble as South Africa captain Faf du Plessis carried his bat with an unbeaten 43 off 45 balls, his innings studded with three fours.

Here is a look at the points table. Remember the top 4 teams qualify for the play-offs.

David Warner continued to lead the race for the Orange Cap with Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Jonny Bairstow in the second position. KKR all-rounder Andre Russell claimed the third spot with a 44-ball 50 against CSK.

When it comes to the Purple Cap, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada continued to dominate with 11 wickets but CSK’s Imran Tahir is not far behind after taking two wickets against KKR. Tahir teammate - Deepak Chahar - also entered the Top 5 with a brilliant bowling performance on Tuesday as he returned with figures of 3/20.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 08:39 IST