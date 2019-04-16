IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Royal Challengers Bangalore can do nothing right. Mumbai Indians continued to heap misery on Virat Kohli’s side as they walked away winners at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (April 15) by 5 wickets. Lasith Malinga’s 4-fer and Hardik Pandya’s late-order blitz trumped AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali’s impressive show.

RCB will now hop across to Kolkata to take on the Knight Riders. Mumbai, who now have 10 points in their kitty, will take on an in-form Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

“We played a pretty good game I guess. With the ball, we weren’t that great in the first six overs but the guys fought hard in the middle overs and came back well. At the end, we had to take the risk with the left-arm spinner, with two right-handed batsmen. Giving pace was risky, especially with a bit of dew. Unfortunately, it didn’t come off. He’s (Moeen) been outstanding. Striking the ball well and bowling with a lot of heart. It’s good to see a senior player taking responsibility and he deserves all the credit. (On the road ahead) We just have to enjoy ourselves, play the way we did in the last two games. Need to keep our composure under pressure. Need to take half-chances,” RCB skipper Virat Kohli said after the match.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 10:43 IST