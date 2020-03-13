IPL will be banned in wake of coronavirus threat: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

cricket

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:52 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Delhi Government will ban IPL 2020 in the wake of coronavirus. “IPL will be banned in wake of coronavirus threat,” Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

IPL will be banned in wake of coronavirus threat: Manish Sisodia — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2020

The league is already considering a closed-door edition in an effort to avoid a complete cancellation of the 2020 season, slated to begin March 29, after a government directive asked for fans to be kept away from all sports events to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of Sports’ communication to BCCI makes it clear that the IPL cannot afford to allow spectators into stadiums.

“You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators,” the Sports Ministry said in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all national sports federations, including the BCCI.

The IPL governing Council will meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday to decide the fate of the league. “We will discuss all the options available and decide the best course of action,” IPL Chief Brijesh Patel said, even as the BCCI maintained its silence over the issue.

The franchises are especially keen to find out if the GC will account for the financial hit franchises will have to take.

“Our sponsors have been asking to re-negotiate terms. With no fan engagement, no exposure to spectators, the sponsorship value comes under pressure. The deals are signed keeping in mind not just the broadcast eyeballs, but all other on-ground activations,” a franchise official said.