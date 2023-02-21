Chennai Super Kings handed massive blow ahead of IPL 2023

There may be more than a month to go for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt with a major blow already. The four-time champions have had a rather topsy-turvy ride in the last three seasons and the 2023 edition of the tournament is being seen as one in which they can hit the reboot button after a number of their major stars hung up their boots.

New Zealand pace bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson would have been central to these plans but he is likely to miss out on the tournament this year. Jamieson will have to undergo a back surgery following the recurrence of an injury which will force him to miss competitive cricket for more than nine months. It means that the 28-year-old will not be returning during New Zealand's ongoing two-Test series against England and is likely to miss out on the 2023 IPL.

Jamieson last played international cricket in a Test match against England in Nottingham in June 2022. He last played for a New Zealand XI side in a practice match against England earlier this month. "It's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

"He's been fantastic around all of our sides when he's been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we'll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well." Jamieson had earlier hoped the injury would heal with rest but its reoccurrence has forced him to opt for surgery.

He had been signed by CSK for ₹1 crore at this year's mini-auction. The 2023 season of the IPL is slated to begin on March 31, which means that Jamieson is unlikely to be fit enough to play at least much of the tournament, if not all of it. "A number of world-class players have had surgery in the back and it's different periods of time they recover. We just want Kyle (to get) the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he's been for us. Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that's the encouraging thing for him," added Stead. The Blackcaps lost the opening Test to England by 267 runs. The second Test is scheduled to commence in Basin Reserve on February 24.

