IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: CSK Predicted XI - Du Plessis, Bravo fitness major concern for Dhoni

The stage is set for the return of cricket's biggest extravaganza - the IPL 2021 resumes from 19th September in the UAE. Chennai Super Kings will face off against Mumbai Indians in the first game upon resumption and the question on everyone's mind is whether MS Dhoni will be making some big changes in the team in the first match. CSK are struggling with fitness issues to a couple of their key players Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo. The South African did attend the training session on the eve of the match giving rise to hopes of starting against MI on Sunday. Bravo, on the other hand, has not been bowling in the CPL. It will be interesting to see if gets into the CSK XI only as a batsman.

Here is CSK's Predicted XI line-up against Mumbai Indians:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturak Gaikwad has managed to garner MS Dhoni's trust and he is guaranteed to open for the franchise in the first game on restart.

Faf du Plessis: The former South Africa captain, who has already scored 320 runs this season is in a race against time to regain fitness for the clash against MI. A groin injury had kept him out of the knockout clash in CPL but as per latest reports he is available for selection. If there are any last-minute changes then Robin Uthappa should take his place at the top of the order.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali cemented his position at no. 3 with consistent performances in the first leg of IPL 2021.

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina will continue to bat at no. 4 below Moeen Ali and he is a guaranteed pick in the starting XI.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu did not have the best of times in the UAE in IPL 2020 as he struggled to get runs. He would hope to fire this time around

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja was the star of CSK's campaign with bat and ball, and on the field in the first half of the season and he would hope to continue in thesame vein of form.

MS Dhoni (c & wk): MS Dhoni will be arotating member of the batting order, and he will come out to bat as per the situation. We may see some fireworks from theCSK captain as well.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur had a good showing with the bat in England, and while he may be used as a part-time bowler, he will be useful in the lower-batting order.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar will be CSK's key bowler with the new ball - and fans will hope he can pick wickets in the first couple of overs.

Lungi Ngidi: In Sam Curran's - he is still in quarantine - absence, Lungi Ngidi is likely to get a game for CSK. He can be lethal with the new ball as well.

J Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has been a good signing for CSK. He can control runs and get quick wickets.

CSK Predicted XI vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, J Hazlewood

