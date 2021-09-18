IPL 2021: DC, MI, PBKS, RR, RCB, SRH name replacements for remainder of season

With the Indian Premier League 2021 season set to resume in the UAE from Sunday, the eight franchises have announced their replacements for the remainder of the season. The tournament was suspended midway in May due to rising number of Covid cases in the bio-bubble.

With a jam-packed international schedule, several players who were part of the IPL franchises, are unavailable to return to the tournament, and hence Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) & Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to name multiple replacements.

According to an IPL press release, DC have brought in Ben Dwarshuis to replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes. The franchise has also named left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as the replacement for M Siddharth.

Mumbai Indians have named Gujarat’s left-arm medium pacer Roosh Kalaria to their squad in place of Mohsin Khan. Kalaria has thus far played 54 First-Class matches, 46 List A games and 31 T20s picking a total of 271 wickets.

Punjab Kings who had already named Adil Rashid & Nathan Ellis as replacement players for Jhye Richardson & Riley Meredith have added one more player to the list. With Dawid Malan unavailable, South Africa’s Aiden Markram will replace him in the squad.

Rajasthan Royals have added the West Indian duo of Oshane Thomas and Evin Lewis to the squad. They will replace Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Thomas, a right-arm pacer, has played 17 T20Is and represented RR in the past. Lewis, a left-handed batsman, has played 45 T20Is, scoring 1318 runs at a strike-rate of 158.03. He also has 2 hundreds and 9 fifties to his name. RR had earlier named Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips in the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have picked Bengal medium-pacer Akash Deep to replace injured Washington Sundar. RCB had earlier made four replacements to their squad, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton and Tim David for Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Finn Allen respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought Sherfane Rutherford on board as a replacement for England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. The West Indian, who has played 7 IPL games, had earlier been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Here is a list of all the replacements for IPL 2021:

1) Delhi Capitals:

IN: Kulwant Khejroliya, Ben Dwarshuis

OUT: M Siddharth, Chris Woakes

2) Mumbai Indians:

IN: Roosh Kalaria

OUT: Mohsin Khan

3) Punjab Kings:

IN: Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Aiden Markram

OUT: Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan

4) Rajasthan Royals:

IN: Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis

OUT: Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler

5) Royal Challengers Bangalore:

IN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton, Tim David, Akash Deep

OUT: Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Finn Allen, Washington Sundar

6) Sunrisers Hyderabad:

IN: Sherfane Rutherford

OUT: Jonny Bairstow