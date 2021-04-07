‘Excited and honoured’: Cheteshwar Pujara receives official kit from MS Dhoni as CSK welcome new recruits

Chennai Super Kings batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Wednesday said he was honoured to receive the official kit from CSK skipper MS Dhoni, adding that he is looking forward to a "great season" of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Excited and honoured to receive the official kit from @msdhoni bhai and the @ChennaiIPL family! Looking forward to a great season ahead #famlove #fresher #whistlepodu," Pujara tweeted.

Despite witnessing a dismal run in the last season, CSK will enter the 2021 edition of the tournament as one of the favourites, given the franchise's track record on Indian soil. Not to forget the experience the side has at its disposal.

The team will step into the new season with several changes as Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket following last year's IPL while CSK opted not to retain Harbhajan Singh. Despite the absence of these two, CSK still has surfeit experience in the squad. Also, the Dhoni-led team will see the return of Suresh Raina, who had missed the last edition of the tournament. Raina's return will bolster the team's batting line-up.

In the mini-auction, held in February, CSK went all out for all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham. The franchise bought the player for a whopping ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the mini-auction. Also, in the absence of Harbhajan Singh, CSK had to add an experienced spinner to the team, and the team ironed that problem out with the addition of Moeen Ali.

In the mini-auction, the franchise also picked Pujara, who last played an IPL match in 2014, bringing the batsman on board for ₹50 lakh.

CSK will play their first match of this season of IPL on April 10 against Delhi Capitals.