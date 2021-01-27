IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire

The mini-auction for the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Chennai of February 18, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday. It’s going to be a grand event as a mix of uncapped and experienced players will go under the hammer.

Earlier on January 20, all the eight franchises announced the list of released players. A total of 55 players were released including some big-ticket cricketers. The think tanks of all the eight teams will work hard to fetch some top-performers with the amount left in their respective purses.

Let’s have a look at the list of players who can grab a good deal in the upcoming mini-auction:

1. Mohammed Azharuddeen: The youngster from Kerala caught everyone’s attention with his ravishing hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. His unbeaten 54-ball-137 against Mumbai was also the first hundred ever by a Kerala batsman in T20 cricket. His fearless batting and impressive stroke play may lead him to a good franchise in the upcoming IPL season.

2. Sandeep Lamichhane: The Nepali leg-spinner made quite a stir with his performance for the Delhi franchise in the 2018 season. However, the side opted to part ways with him ahead of the 14th edition. Sandeep has been a prolific T20 player and has showcased his bowling prowess in Australia’s Big Bash League which makes him a hot pick in the mini-auction.

3. Avi Barot: The former U-19 captain grabbed the limelight with his whirlwind knock against Goa in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Saurashtra batsman played a 122-run knock in just 53 balls and laid the foundation of his team’s easy win. His strike-rate of 185 is the 2nd highest in the tournament. His ability to score quick runs can fin him a good side to showcase his talent in IPL 2021.

4. Jason Roy: Another name from Delhi Capital’s list of released players, Jason Roy is known for his batting skills in the top order. He has 5938 runs to his name in the shortest format of the game and possesses a strike rate of 142.98. He has proved his mettle as a dynamic opener at the international stage. He can attract the franchises at the auction who would need an opening batsman.

5. Glenn Maxwell: His below-par show in IPL 2021 was the biggest talking point. Ahead of the 14th season, he was released by Kings XI Punjab and is open to go under the hammer in the mini-auction. Not to forget how he returned to form in the limited-overs series against India in November 2020. Also, he has been in a rich vein of form in the ongoing BBL season which could make several franchises think to consider his case on 18th February.