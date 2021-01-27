IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
IPL Auctions (IPL)
IPL Auctions (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

IPL auction dates announced: Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:54 PM IST

The player auction for IPL 2021 will be held on 18th February in Chennai, announced the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12, reported ANI.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was held entirely in the UAE in the months of September, October, and November. According to reports, the 14th edition of the IPL is slated to be held in its original April-May window. The venue and dates for IPL 2021 are however yet to be announced by BCCI.

ALSO READ | 'The idea to promote Rishabh Pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli'

The BCCI put on a grand show in 2020 and hosted the IPL in UAE with aplomb. Not only were the teams put into individual bio-secure bubbles, but also the host broadcasters ensured that they followed all strict protocols to help in the successful hosting of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening match of the IPL between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings broke viewership records as 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match. CSK had managed to defeat Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse going into the IPL 2021 auction while Dehi Capitals have the lowest.

Here's the remaining purse for all eight franchises

Chennai Super Kings: 22.9 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 35.7 crore

Rajasthan Royals: 34.85 crore

Kings XI Punjab: 53.2 crore

Mumbai Indians: 15.35 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10.85 crore

Delhi Capitals: 9 crore

ALSO READ | 'This is MS Dhoni's speciality': Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had the 'right strategy' in retaining key players

Here's the full list of released players of all eight franchises

Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Monu Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh

ALSO READ | ‘If anybody pays him close to 10-crore mark, they've got rocks in their head'

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad

Delhi Capitals: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
app
Close
e-paper
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Let’s have a look at the list of players who can grab a good deal in the upcoming mini-auction
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions (IPL)
IPL Auctions (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:54 PM IST
IPL auction dates announced: Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar stated that some other franchise may still go for him and bid for the Australian all-rounder with a heavy sum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
ipl

'He should be allowed to go elsewhere': Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
ipl

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
IPL 2021: Most of the IPL teams released overseas players who had not performed well and opened up the slots for the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
ipl

KKR will be very competitive this year, says head coach McCullum

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:50 PM IST
McCullum was pleased to retain the core squad for the upcoming tournament and said his team will be very competitive in this year's IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
ipl

'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
ipl

IPL 2021: Here is how much money each team has left for auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • IPL: With the IPL 2021 auction not too far, we take a look at the purse available to all eight teams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 player retention: Full list of players released & retained by teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:06 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanju Samson (Extreme Left) is the new captain of Rajasthan Royals while Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been released. (IPL)
Sanju Samson (Extreme Left) is the new captain of Rajasthan Royals while Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been released. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 retention: Samson new RR captain; Smith, Malinga, Maxwell released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:31 PM IST
  • A few big names were released from their respective franchises, including Steve Smith, who has been replaced by Sanju Samson as the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

Rajasthan Royals release skipper Steve Smith ahead of auctions

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IPL in the UAE, where the star Australian batsman played all the 14 league matches and scored 311 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
ipl

IPL 2021 Retention Highlights: MI release Malinga, RR name Samson as captain

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
IPL 2021 Retention: Rajasthan Royals have released Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their new leader. Mumbai Indians parted ways with veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while CSK released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawala and Shane Watson.
READ FULL STORY
Rajasthan Royals logo.
Rajasthan Royals logo.
ipl

Rajasthan Royals appoint new Group CEO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Fordham has over 16 years experience working with leading sports organisations around the world and was a key part of the IMG team that developed the IPL with BCCI, a media release said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP