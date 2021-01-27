IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

The player auction for IPL 2021 will be held on 18th February in Chennai, announced the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12, reported ANI.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was held entirely in the UAE in the months of September, October, and November. According to reports, the 14th edition of the IPL is slated to be held in its original April-May window. The venue and dates for IPL 2021 are however yet to be announced by BCCI.

ALSO READ | 'The idea to promote Rishabh Pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli'

The BCCI put on a grand show in 2020 and hosted the IPL in UAE with aplomb. Not only were the teams put into individual bio-secure bubbles, but also the host broadcasters ensured that they followed all strict protocols to help in the successful hosting of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening match of the IPL between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings broke viewership records as 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match. CSK had managed to defeat Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse going into the IPL 2021 auction while Dehi Capitals have the lowest.

Here's the remaining purse for all eight franchises

Chennai Super Kings: ₹22.9 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹35.7 crore

Rajasthan Royals: ₹34.85 crore

Kings XI Punjab: ₹53.2 crore

Mumbai Indians: ₹15.35 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹10.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹10.85 crore

Delhi Capitals: ₹9 crore

ALSO READ | 'This is MS Dhoni's speciality': Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had the 'right strategy' in retaining key players

Here's the full list of released players of all eight franchises

Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Monu Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh

ALSO READ | ‘If anybody pays him close to 10-crore mark, they've got rocks in their head'

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad

Delhi Capitals: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON