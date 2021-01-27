IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
The player auction for IPL 2021 will be held on 18th February in Chennai, announced the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.
Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12, reported ANI.
The 2020 edition of the tournament was held entirely in the UAE in the months of September, October, and November. According to reports, the 14th edition of the IPL is slated to be held in its original April-May window. The venue and dates for IPL 2021 are however yet to be announced by BCCI.
ALSO READ | 'The idea to promote Rishabh Pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli'
The BCCI put on a grand show in 2020 and hosted the IPL in UAE with aplomb. Not only were the teams put into individual bio-secure bubbles, but also the host broadcasters ensured that they followed all strict protocols to help in the successful hosting of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The opening match of the IPL between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings broke viewership records as 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match. CSK had managed to defeat Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.
Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse going into the IPL 2021 auction while Dehi Capitals have the lowest.
Here's the remaining purse for all eight franchises
Chennai Super Kings: ₹22.9 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹35.7 crore
Rajasthan Royals: ₹34.85 crore
Kings XI Punjab: ₹53.2 crore
Mumbai Indians: ₹15.35 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹10.75 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹10.85 crore
Delhi Capitals: ₹9 crore
ALSO READ | 'This is MS Dhoni's speciality': Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had the 'right strategy' in retaining key players
Here's the full list of released players of all eight franchises
Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Monu Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel.
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi
Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.
Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh
ALSO READ | ‘If anybody pays him close to 10-crore mark, they've got rocks in their head'
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj
Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad
Delhi Capitals: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He should be allowed to go elsewhere': Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained spinner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings
- IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KKR will be very competitive this year, says head coach McCullum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Here is how much money each team has left for auction
- IPL: With the IPL 2021 auction not too far, we take a look at the purse available to all eight teams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 player retention: Full list of players released & retained by teams
- IPL 2021: Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 retention: Samson new RR captain; Smith, Malinga, Maxwell released
- A few big names were released from their respective franchises, including Steve Smith, who has been replaced by Sanju Samson as the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Royals release skipper Steve Smith ahead of auctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Retention Highlights: MI release Malinga, RR name Samson as captain
Rajasthan Royals appoint new Group CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox