Home / Cricket / 'This is MS Dhoni's specialty': Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had the 'right strategy' in retaining key players
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
'This is MS Dhoni's specialty': Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had the 'right strategy' in retaining key players

  • While CSK released the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, they kept CSK's core players Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings had the right strategy in retaining most of their senior players. At the conclusion of the 2020 IPL season in which CSK were the first team to go out of contention for the playoffs, it was expected that Dhoni's franchise would be going for a complete overhaul and several senior players were expected to be released.


But while CSK released the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, they kept CSK's core players Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo.

Gambhir praised the strategy and said that MS Dhoni always takes things season-by-season and doesn't make plans too far ahead into the future.

READ | Exclusive Interview: Saha opens up on battle with Pant for keeper's slot & India's win down under

"I feel it is the right strategy. Overall revamp does not mean that you change the entire team. And if you see CSK's season, it was not that bad a season. Just because there are a lot of expectations from CSK, they had qualified for the playoffs every time, probably because of that we were asking if they need an overall revamp," Gambhir said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected chat show.

"This is MS Dhoni's specialty. I have always said that MS Dhoni does not think too far ahead. He only thinks about building the team for a particular season and that is the difference between CSK and RCB. People are saying that CSK had a very bad season and need an overall revamp but despite that, they have left only five players. On the other hand, RCB have left ten players even after qualifying for the playoffs," he added.

"CSK's success story in the IPL is a balanced mind which knows how important it is to give security to the players, not only to those players who are in your playing XI but also all the players who are sitting in the dressing room," he further said.

"Piyush Chawla, probably for the price tag and they have a replacement for him in Karn Sharma and Imran Tahir. Kedar Jadhav because of the number at which he bats and the price tag, that could be the reason, if he had a price of 3 or 4 crores, I feel MS Dhoni would have given him another season. They have left him only because of the price tag, which I think is a very very sensible thing CSK has done," Gambhir signed off.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is seen following Australia's victory on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval.(via REUTERS)
India bowling coach Bharat Arun responds to Kohli's critics

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • India bowling coach Bharat Arun responded to Kohli's critics and said that people tend to forget what he has done for the team during his time as captain.
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba.
All-rounder’s tag alone won’t do, must keep performing: Shardul Thakur

By Sanjeev Sanyal, Rajesh Pansare
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • With seven wickets and a vital fifty, Thakur celebrated his Test comeback, underlining qualities as a pace-bowling all-rounder. The 29-year-old looks back on the momentous series in this interview.
India's substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha reaches for the ball during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
Exclusive Interview: Saha opens up on battle with Pant for keeper's slot

By Aritra Mukherjee
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • When the India wicket-keeper finally manage to spare some time for a chat – albeit with the permission from his daughter and wife, it didn’t take him much time to don the imaginary keeping gloves and gather the bouncer-like questions with utmost ease during.
Indian captain Virat Kohli is seen following Australia's victory on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval.(via REUTERS)
India bowling coach Bharat Arun responds to Kohli's critics

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • India bowling coach Bharat Arun responded to Kohli's critics and said that people tend to forget what he has done for the team during his time as captain.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had 'right strategy' in retaining key players

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:32 AM IST
  • While CSK released the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, they kept CSK's core players Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo.
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba.
All-rounder’s tag alone won’t do, must keep performing: Shardul Thakur

By Sanjeev Sanyal, Rajesh Pansare
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • With seven wickets and a vital fifty, Thakur celebrated his Test comeback, underlining qualities as a pace-bowling all-rounder. The 29-year-old looks back on the momentous series in this interview.
India's Shubman Gill plays a pulls shot during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
Coach promoted me to U-14 group even when I was 8 years old: Shubman Gill

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Gill, 21, announced his arrival on the big stage with a classic knock of 91, which set the tone for India's incredible victory on the final day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia recently.
Ajinkya Rahane bats(Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane chooses between his Melbourne and Lord's hundreds

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:01 PM IST
After his 112 in the Boxing Day Test, Ajinkya Rahane had said his century at Lord's was his best. However, the 32-year-old said he didn't quite realise the value of his Melbourne effort that eventually became a building block for India's 2-1 series win against Australia.
File photo of former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC president Kumara Sangakkara(Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals appoint Sangakkara as director of cricket

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:47 PM IST
One of the greats of the modern game, Sangakarra scored over 28,000 runs for Sri Lanka over a hugely successful 16-year career and has the highest Test batting average of any player in the last 46 years.
India's Washington Sundar avoids a bouncer during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, (AP)
Shastri tells us inspiring stories, would love to open in Tests like him: Sundar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Washington Sundar scored 62 and a quick 22, including a hooked six off Pat Cummins, to play a part in the finishing act, apart from a match-haul of four wickets. The young man said he aspires to open the batting for India like head coach Ravi Shastri.
Rahul Dravid(AFP)
Rahul Dravid gives a classic response to constant praise for grooming youngsters

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Keeping true to his modest nature, Rahul Dravid refused to take any credit for the success of India’s young and inexperienced cricketers in Australia.
Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan gestures during a grand welcome ceremony, organised by his villagers, at Chinnappampatti in Salem district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Natrajan was part of the Indian cricket team which defeated Australia in the recent test series by 2-1.(PTI)
'Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handled me well': T Natarajan

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:48 PM IST
T Natarajan also said he enjoyed playing under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, adding they both supported and encouraged him a lot.
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Getty Images)
'It's disrespectful to Indian team if England do not play best XI': Pietersen

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:22 PM IST
It will be disrespectful to Indian team if England doesn't play its best XI, says Pietersen
Joe Root(Twitter)
Root masterclass sees England frustrate Sri Lanka in second Test

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:56 PM IST
England still trail by 42 runs and will seek to wipe out the deficit with Jack Leach and James Anderson at the crease on the fourth morning, although Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been excellent with career-best figures of 7-132.
Players of Pakistan Cricket Team attend a practice session for an upcoming test match against South Africa at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
Pakistan retain 6 rookies in squad of 17 for 1st test vs SA

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The selectors had initially announced 20 players for the two-test series but trimmed the squad to 17 for the first test at the National Stadium on Sunday.
England's Joe Root in action.(REUTERS)
Root surpasses Pietersen, becomes England's 5th highest Test run-scorer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:43 PM IST
While doing so, Root also surpassed former batsman Kevin Pietersen to become the fifth highest-run getter for England in the longest format.
