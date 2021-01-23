'He should be given opportunity to go somewhere else': Gautam Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained India spinner

Former India batsman and two-time IPL winning Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir express surprised that the franchise has decided to retain left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep only played in 5 out of 14 games for KKR in the 2020 season, despite Sunil Narine missing a few games.

KKR also retained Varun Chakravarthy and Narine in the team, and in that case, it seems Kuldeep may find it hard to make it into the team in the 2021 season.

Speaking on Star Sports network, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.

"I am a little surprised about Kuldeep Yadav being retained because he did not get the opportunities. I would have wanted to see Kuldeep Yadav go to a franchise where he gets an opportunity to play," the former left-handed batsman said.

"Because if you are playing for India and not part of your franchise's playing XI, it is somewhere or the other be harmful to your career."

"Now that you have retained him, they should play him. Otherwise, I feel Kuldeep Yadav should have himself said that if he is not in their scheme of things, he should be given an opportunity to go and play somewhere else," he added.

"If Kuldeep Yadav had come into the auction, a lot of franchises would have gone for him," he signed off.

